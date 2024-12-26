Redmi has confirmed that its upcoming Turbo 4 handset will launch in early 2025 and carry the recently launched MediaTek Dimensity 8400 chipset. Rumours about a purported Redmi Turbo 4 Pro variant have now surfaced online. The battery, charging and display details of the phone have been tipped. The handset is speculated to launch in global markets outside China as the Poco F7. Several key expected features of the phone have been leaked as well. It is said to share specifications with the rumoured Redmi Turbo 4 Pro.

Redmi Turbo 4 Pro Features (Expected)

In a Weibo post, tipster Digital Chat Station claimed that an upcoming sub-series handset from a popular brand will pack a 7,500mAh or larger battery and support 90W wired fast charging. He added that it is expected to get a flat display with "decent thickness and weight" (translated from Chinese).

In the comments of the post, the tipster adds that this rumoured smartphone is expected to be a "performance-focused phone" that will likely get a good main camera but not have a telephoto shooter. It is tipped to launch in the first half of 2025.

The "performance-focused phone" is speculated to be the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro. The tipster had claimed earlier that a handset running the "SM8735" or the Snapdragon 8s Elite chipset, speculated to be the Turbo 4 Pro from Redmi, may launch in April 2025.

Poco F7 Features (Expected)

The Redmi Turbo 4 Pro is speculated to launch outside China as the Poco F7. An earlier leak from Digital Chat Station suggested that an upcoming handset with Snapdragon 8s Elite SoC will likely house a 7,000mAh battery and come with 90W wired fast charging support. This could be the Poco F7 as it is expected to get features similar to those of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, albeit it is tipped to get a smaller battery.

As per the leak, the purported Poco F7 could carry a glass body with a metal middle frame and sport a 1.5K LTPS AMOLED display with uniform, slim bezels.