Poco F6 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Poco F6 5G runs on Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 29 May 2024 10:42 IST
Poco F6 5G Goes on Sale in India for the First Time Today: Price, Specifications, Launch Offers

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco has packed a 5,000mAh battery in the Poco F6 5G

Highlights
  • Price of Poco F6 5G begins at Rs. 29,999
  • It has a dual rear camera unit
  • Poco F6 5G runs on an Android 14 based HyperOS interface
Poco F6 5G will go on sale in India for the first time today (May 29) via Flipkart. The Poco F series smartphone was launched in the country last week with Qualcomm's new Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC. It comes in three RAM and storage configurations and two finishes. The Poco F6 5G features an OLED display with 1.5K resolution and flaunts a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It houses a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging.

Poco F6 5G price in india, sale offers

The Poco F6 5G price in India starts at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant. Meanwhile, the 12GB RAM + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB options are priced at Rs. 31,999, and 33,999, respectively. It is available in Black and Titanium colourways. The handset will go on sale on Flipkart at 12pm IST today.

Flipkart is offering 5 percent cashback on Flipkart Axis bank cards. HDFC, ICICI, and SBI card users can avail Rs. 2,000 off on transactions. This will bring down the starting price to Rs. 25,999. The 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 512GB RAM and storage versions can be purchased for Rs. 27,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively. No-cost EMI options start at Rs. 2,500 per month.

Poco F6 5G specifications

The Poco F6 5G runs on an Android 14-based HyperOS interface and sports a 6.67-inch 1.5K (1,220x2,712 pixels) resolution AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate and 446 ppi pixel density. It is confirmed to receive three major Android updates and four years of security patches. The phone runs on an octa-core 4nm Snapdragon 8s Gen 3 SoC with up to 12GB LPPDDR5x RAM.

For optics, the Poco F6 5G has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 50-megapixel 1/1.9-inch Sony IMX882 sensor and an 8-megapixel Sony IMX355 ultra-wide angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 20-megapixel OV20B front camera. It carries up to 512GB UFS 4.0 storage.

Connectivity options on the Poco F6 5G include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS/AGPS, Galileo, GLONASS, Beidou, and a USB Type-C port. Sensors on board include an accelerometer, ambient light sensor, e-compass, gyroscope, IR blaster, and proximity sensor. It is IP64-rated for dust and splash resistance. It features an in-display fingerprint sensor and supports face unlock.

Poco F6 5G comes with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 90W fast charging. It comes with a 120W adapter in the box.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Further reading: Poco F6 5G, Poco F6 5G Price in India, Poco F6 5G Specifications, Poco, Flipkart
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
