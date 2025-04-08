Technology News
Poco F7 Allegedly Listed on BIS Website, Hinting at an Imminent India Launch

Poco F7 reportedly appeared on the BIS website with model number 25053PC47I.

Updated: 8 April 2025 16:25 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco F7 Pro houses a 6,000mAh battery

Highlights
  • Poco F7 is rumoured to be a rebranded Redmi Turbo 4 Pro
  • Poco's F7 series currently includes the Poco F7 Ultra and Poco F7 Pro
  • It is tipped to boast a 1.5K resolution display
Poco unveiled the Poco F7 Pro and F7 Ultra in select global markets last month. Ever since then, news about the Poco F7 has been appearing on the Web. The Xiaomi sub-brand is believed to launch the Poco F7 in May or June this year. Ahead of the official launch announcement, it appears to have received a certification sugggesting imminent launch. The Poco F6's successor has allegedly been listed on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) website, hinting at its availability in the Indian market.

As reported by XpertPick, the unannounced Poco F7 has appeared on the BIS website with model number 25053PC47I. The screenshot of the listing added in the report suggests that the phone received the certification on Monday. The “2505” in the model number indicates a May launch window. However, the listing does not disclose any specifications of the handset.

Poco F7 Specifications (Rumoured)

The Poco F7 is speculated to debut as an international variant of the Redmi Turbo 4 Pro, which is likely to go official in China later this month or early May. It is likely to ship with the latest Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chipset. It is tipped to boast a 1.5K resolution display and could get a glass body with a metal middle frame. It is rumoured to pack a 7,550mAh battery with 90W charging support.

Poco's F7 series currently includes the Poco F7 Ultra and Poco F7 Pro models. Both phones get a 6.67-inch WQHD+ display and a 50-megapixel Light Fusion 800 primary rear camera sensor. The Poco F7 Pro runs on the Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC, while the Ultra version has a Snapdragon 8 Elite chipset under the hood. The Poco F7 Ultra has a 5,300mAh battery, whereas the Poco F7 Pro packs a 6,000mAh cell.

Price of Poco F7 Ultra starts at $599 (roughly Rs. 51,000), while the Poco F7 Pro is priced at $449 (roughly Rs. 38,000) for the base variant.

 

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent performance
  • Great display with Dolby Vision and slim bezels
  • Very good main rear camera
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • No headphone jack
  • Plastic build
Read detailed Poco F6 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1220x2712 pixels
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5300mAh
Resolution 3200x1440 pixels
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
Nithya P Nair
