Poco F7 Global Variant Reportedly Spotted on EEC Certification Site, Expected to Launch Soon

Poco F7 is expected to ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 3 February 2025 11:19 IST
Poco F7 is expected to succeed the Poco F6 5G (pictured)

  • Poco F7 could launch with similar features as the Redmi Turbo 4
  • The Indian variant of the handset may launch alongside a special edition
  • The Poco F7 may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC
Poco F7 has been the subject of numerous rumours in recent weeks, alongside the speculated Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra variants. Earlier reports suggested that the higher-end Pro and Ultra models are unlikely to launch in India. However, a "special edition" variant is expected to debut alongside the standard model in the country. Now, the global version of the Poco F7 has reportedly been listed on a certification site, hinting at its imminent availability in Europe.

Poco F7 Global Variant EEC Listing 

The Poco F7 with the model number 25053PC47G was spotted on the European Economic Community (EEC) database, according to a report by The Tech Outlook. It appears with the notification number KZ0000009843 and the listing suggests the certification will be valid till December 31, 2034, the report added.

The 'G' in the model number indicates that this is the global variant of the purported Poco F7. The EEC listing also suggests that the phone will be available in European markets. However, it does not reveal any other specifications or features of the handset. 

Earlier reports have claimed that the vanilla Poco F7 could launch with similar features as the Redmi Turbo 4, which was unveiled in China in January. The handset could be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC and ship with Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0. It is expected to sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection and Dolby Vision support.

For optics, the Poco F7 could be equipped with a 50-megapixel primary rear sensor, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 20-megapixel selfie camera. For security, the handset could carry an in-display fingerprint sensor. It may be backed by a 6,550mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. 

Notably, the Poco F7 Ultra has been tipped to be "exclusive to global sectors." The Pro variant is expected to launch in select global markets alongside the base Poco F7. 

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Indian Railways Launches SwaRail Superapp for Ticket Booking and Other Integrated Services

