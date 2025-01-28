Poco F7 India Launch Said to Include a Special Edition Phone

Poco F7 is expected to launch in India soon as a successor to the Poco F6. As per recent rumours, Poco may only launch the base model in India. The other variants are said to be limited to select global markets outside India. A new leak supports this claim, but adds that the vanilla version may be accompanied by a special edition model. Previous leaks suggest that the base Poco F7 could have similar features to the Redmi Turbo 4.

Poco F7 India Launch Tipped Alongside a Special Edition

According to an X post by tipster Paras Guglani (@passionategeekz), Poco is expected to unveil the base Poco F7 in India alongside a "special edition" phone. He did not specify what this special edition could be related to. The preceding Poco F6 was introduced in the country in a special "Deadpool Limited Edition" in July last year. The standard version of the handset was launched in May 2024.

The tipster added that the purported Poco F7 Ultra is expected to be "exclusive to global sectors," and the Pro variant of the lineup will not see an India launch yet. He added that there were "more months to wait" and a "change in tactics," but did not elaborate on these claims. They could be interpreted to mean that the Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra options could launch in India, but much later.

Previously, another tipster suggested that the anticipated Poco F7 Pro and Poco F7 Ultra will not launch in India "at least this year," and added that the company is “getting ambitious."

The base Poco F7 could launch with similar features as the Redmi Turbo 4, including a MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Ultra SoC, a 6,550mAh battery with 90W wired fast charging support and an in-display fingerprint sensor. It may get a 50-megapixel sensor alongside an 8-megapixel ultrawide shooter at the back and a 20-megapixel selfie shooter at the front. The phone may run on Android 15-based HyperOS 2.0 and sport a 6.67-inch 1.5K OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection as well as HDR10+ and Dolby Vision support.