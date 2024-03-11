Poco F6 Pro appears to be in the works. Ahead of any official announcement, the phone has been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website. It is seen with model number 23113RKC6G on the listing. The Poco F6 Pro is expected to debut as a global variant of the Redmi K70. It could ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. The handset is expected to succeed last year's Poco F5 Pro 5G.

The unannounced Poco F6 Pro is listed on the NBTC website with model number 23113RKC6G. The listing confirms the moniker and shows that the smartphone has support for GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR cellular networks. This suggests 5G connectivity on the upcoming phone. The NBTC listing also states that the handset is manufactured in China.

As per the NBTC listing and the model number given on the site, the Poco F6 Pro appears to be a rebranded model of the China-exclusive Redmi K70 that debuted in November last year. The handset carried a price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

If the Poco F6 Pro is indeed a repackaged Redmi K70, it would likely get a 6.67-inch OLED 2K resolution (1,440x3,200 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It is likely to carry a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It could include a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi K70 with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging support.

The Poco F6 Pro could be announced sometime in the second quarter of this year alongside the Poco F6 model. It will come as a successor to last year's Poco F5 Pro.

