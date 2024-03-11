Technology News

Poco F6 Pro Spotted on NBTC Website, Might Launch as Rebranded Version of Redmi K70

Poco F6 Pro could be equipped with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 March 2024 13:52 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi K70 was launched in November 2023

Highlights
  • As of now, Poco has not shared any details on existence of Poco F6 Pro
  • It will come as a successor to last year's Poco F5 Pro
  • It might get a 5,000mAh battery
Poco F6 Pro appears to be in the works. Ahead of any official announcement, the phone has been spotted on Thailand's National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) website. It is seen with model number 23113RKC6G on the listing. The Poco F6 Pro is expected to debut as a global variant of the Redmi K70. It could ship with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC and 50-megapixel triple rear cameras. The handset is expected to succeed last year's Poco F5 Pro 5G.

The unannounced Poco F6 Pro is listed on the NBTC website with model number 23113RKC6G. The listing confirms the moniker and shows that the smartphone has support for GSM, WCDMA, LTE, and NR cellular networks. This suggests 5G connectivity on the upcoming phone. The NBTC listing also states that the handset is manufactured in China.

As per the NBTC listing and the model number given on the site, the Poco F6 Pro appears to be a rebranded model of the China-exclusive Redmi K70 that debuted in November last year. The handset carried a price tag of CNY 2,499 (roughly Rs. 29,000) for the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model.

If the Poco F6 Pro is indeed a repackaged Redmi K70, it would likely get a 6.67-inch OLED 2K resolution (1,440x3,200 pixels) display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It could run on Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC under the hood, coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 1TB of storage. It is likely to carry a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel sensor, an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It could include a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

Xiaomi has equipped the Redmi K70 with a 5,000mAh battery with support for 120W wired charging support.

The Poco F6 Pro could be announced sometime in the second quarter of this year alongside the Poco F6 model. It will come as a successor to last year's Poco F5 Pro.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Redmi K70

Redmi K70

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1440x3200 pixels
