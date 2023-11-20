Technology News
Redmi Note 13R Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Redmi Note 13R Pro houses a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 November 2023 13:17 IST
Redmi Note 13R Pro With MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, 108-Megapixel Rear Camera Launched: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Redmi

Redmi Note 13R Pro is available in three colour options

Highlights
  • Redmi Note 13R Pro runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14
  • The handset carries a 16-megapixel front-facing camera
  • Redmi Note 13R Pro features a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display
Redmi Note 13R Pro has been launched in China after making an appearance in China Telecom's product library last week. The new Note 13 series phone comes in three colour options and features a 6.67-inch display with a hole punch cutout at the top centre. The Redmi Note 13R Pro runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC and is available in a single 12GB RAM + 256GB storage configuration. It has a dual rear camera setup headlined by a 108-megapixel primary sensor and is equipped with a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W fast charging.

Redmi Note 13R Pro price

The newly launched Redmi Note 13R Pro is priced at CNY 1,999 (roughly Rs. 23,000) for the sole 12GB RAM + 256GB storage model in China. It is available in Midnight Black, Time Blue, and Morning Light Gold (translated from Chinese) colour options and is currently up for sale through Mi's official website.

Redmi Note 13R Pro specifications

Redmi Note 13R Pro runs on Android 13-based MIUI 14 and features a 6.67-inch (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, up to 1,000 nits of peak brightness, and 2,160Hz pulse width modulation (PWM) dimming. The screen has a centrally aligned hole punch cutout to house the selfie shooter. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC with up to 12GB of RAM, Mali G57 GPU, and 256GB of onboard storage.

For optics, the Redmi Note 13R Pro has a dual rear camera system comprising a 108-megapixel primary camera alongside a 2-megapixel shooter. For selfies, it carries a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Connectivity options on the Redmi Note 13R Pro include Bluetooth, Glonass, Galileo, NFC, USB Type-C port, Wi-Fi, and GPS connectivity options. Onboard sensors include a light sensor, gravity sensor, and distance sensor. Further, the smartphone has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Xiaomi has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Redmi Note 13R Pro with 33W fast charging support. It measures 161.11x74.95x7.73mm and 175 grams.

Xiaomi has packed a 5,000mAh battery on the Redmi Note 13R Pro with 33W fast charging support. It measures 161.11x74.95x7.73mm and 175 grams.
Display 6.67-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6080
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Sam Altman Was in Talks to Raise Billions for AI Chip Venture Before OpenAI Ouster
Poco X6 Neo Said to Launch in India as Rebranded Redmi Note 13R Pro; Specifications Tipped

