Poco India has revealed the Xiaomi HyperOS update rollout plan for the second quarter of this year. A few Poco handsets have already received the HyperOS update. Now, the company has revealed the list of phones that will get the update by June this year. Notably, Xiaomi introduced the HyperOS user interface in India in February this year. The Chinese OEM also announced the list of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones that will get the HyperOS update in the second quarter of 2024.

In a post on X, Poco India announced the Q2 2024 Xiaomi HyperOS rollout plan for Poco smartphones in India. Among the models that are confirmed to receive the HyperOS update are the Poco F4, Poco M4 Pro, Poco C65, Poco M6, and Poco X6 Neo.

The company also confirmed that the Poco C55, Poco M5, Poco X5, Poco X5 Pro, Poco X6 Pro, and Poco F5 have already received the Xiaomi HyperOS update in India. Even Poco X6, Poco M4 5G, and Poco M6 Pro users in the country received the upgrade in March.

According to Xiaomi, the new HyperOS user interface is designed to improve device performance and interconnectivity. The interface features an AI-powered gallery, a new colour scheme, updated icons, and Xiaomi's HyperConnect, which is intended to boost productivity across all Xiaomi devices. The availability of particular features may differ depending on the device receiving the update.

Meanwhile, one of the models set to receive the HyperOS update in Q2 this year is the Poco X6 Neo 5G, which launched in India in March 2024 and runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a 108-megapixel dual rear camera system, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. It is priced in India at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

