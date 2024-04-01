Technology News

Poco Announces Xiaomi HyperOS Update Schedule for Q2 2024: See List of Eligible Phones

Poco X6, Poco M4 5G and Poco M6 Pro received the Xiaomi HyperOS update in March.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 April 2024 17:41 IST
Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X6 Neo (pictured) was launched in India in March this year

  • The Q2 2024 HyperOS rollout plan for Redmi, Xiaomi phones was revealed
  • Xiaomi's new HyperOS skin was first launched with Xiaomi 14 handsets
  • The Xiaomi HyperOS was released in India in February this year
Poco India has revealed the Xiaomi HyperOS update rollout plan for the second quarter of this year. A few Poco handsets have already received the HyperOS update. Now, the company has revealed the list of phones that will get the update by June this year. Notably, Xiaomi introduced the HyperOS user interface in India in February this year. The Chinese OEM also announced the list of Xiaomi and Redmi smartphones that will get the HyperOS update in the second quarter of 2024.

In a post on X, Poco India announced the Q2 2024 Xiaomi HyperOS rollout plan for Poco smartphones in India. Among the models that are confirmed to receive the HyperOS update are the Poco F4, Poco M4 Pro, Poco C65, Poco M6, and Poco X6 Neo.poco xiaomi hyperos q2 2024 rollout inline hyperos

The company also confirmed that the Poco C55, Poco M5, Poco X5, Poco X5 Pro, Poco X6 Pro, and Poco F5 have already received the Xiaomi HyperOS update in India. Even Poco X6, Poco M4 5G, and Poco M6 Pro users in the country received the upgrade in March.

According to Xiaomi, the new HyperOS user interface is designed to improve device performance and interconnectivity. The interface features an AI-powered gallery, a new colour scheme, updated icons, and Xiaomi's HyperConnect, which is intended to boost productivity across all Xiaomi devices. The availability of particular features may differ depending on the device receiving the update.

Meanwhile, one of the models set to receive the HyperOS update in Q2 this year is the Poco X6 Neo 5G, which launched in India in March 2024 and runs Android 13-based MIUI 14 out-of-the-box. The phone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6080 SoC, a 6.67-inch 120Hz full-HD+ AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass 5 protection, a 108-megapixel dual rear camera system, a 16-megapixel selfie shooter, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W wired fast charging. It is priced in India at Rs. 15,999 and Rs. 17,999 for the 8GB + 128GB and 12GB + 256GB variants, respectively.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Samsung's Bixby Assistant Could Soon Get Smarter Thanks to Generative AI Features: Report
Crypto Bull Run Spikes Number of Web3-Focussed Funds as Startups Swarm for Funding, Guidance

