Redmi Note 13 5G series is all set to receive the HyperOS update in India. The company announced the development on Friday, confirming that the base model along with the Redmi Note 13 Pro, and the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ models will all get the update to switch to Xiaomi's latest Android 14-based user interface. Notably, the Chinese smartphone brand introduced the HyperOS user interface in India in February this year. The new interface will run on the company's smartphones, smart home devices, and electric vehicles.

The company announced the rollout of HyperOS via a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Friday. According to the smartphone maker, the HyperOS update is being rolled out to the Redmi Note 13 series users in the country. However, it might take a couple of days before all users get the update. The Redmi Note 12 series is also expected to get the update in the future.

With #XiaomiHyperOS, say hello to enhanced performance and unparalleled user experience | Now available on the #RedmiNote13 5G Series



HyperOS will bring new features to the Redmi Note 13 5G series, including lock screen customisation, a new control centre, updated icons and fonts. The interface has been significantly revamped as well. New productivity features such as a Workstation Mode for tablets, and interconnectivity features for the Xiaomi ecosystem have also been included with the latest update.

For instance, users can now view their phone's screen on their tablet. The Xiaomi Smart Hub also allows users to check all the smart home devices installed in the home and acts as a unified control centre.

In an update, Xiaomi earlier revealed the list of smartphones which were eligible for the HyperOS update in Q2 2024 (April - June). The list of eligible smartphones includes the Xiaomi 11 Lite, Xiaomi 11i, Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge, Xiaomi 11T Pro, Mi 11 Ultra, Mi 10, Redmi K50i, Redmi 12, Redmi 11 Prime, along with the Redmi 13C series and Redmi Note 11 series. Apart from these, the Xiaomi Pad 5 was also confirmed to get the update.

Meanwhile Xiaomi sub-brand Poco has also released the list of eligible smartphones which will receive an update to HyperOS in the same period. These smartphones include the Poco F4, Poco M4 Pro, Poco C65, Poco M6, and Poco X6 Neo.

