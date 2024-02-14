Technology News

Poco M6 5G, Poco C65 Green Colour Variant Unveiled in India: Price, Availability

The Poco M6 5G Polaris Green colour variant has the same price as the other colour options in India.

Written by Nithya P Nair | Updated: 14 February 2024 13:51 IST
Poco M6 5G, Poco C65 Green Colour Variant Unveiled in India: Price, Availability

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco C65 price in India is set at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage

Highlights
  • Both models launched in December last year
  • Poco C65 comes in new Pastel Green shade
  • Poco M6 5G is listed in Polaris Green shade
Advertisement

Poco M6 5G and Poco C65 smartphones launched in India in December last year. Now, the Xiaomi sub-brand has made the handsets available in the country in a new Green colour option. The latest colour variants of Poco M6 5G and Poco C65 are currently listed with a "coming soon" tag on Flipkart. A MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ SoC powers the Poco M6 5G, while the Poco C65 5G runs on a MediaTek Helio G85 chipset. Both models are backed by 5,000mAh battery units with 18W wired charging support.

Poco M6 5G, Poco C65 price in India

The Polaris Green colour variant of Poco M6 5G and Poco C65 will soon go on sale in India through Flipkart. The Poco C65 is now available in three colour options – Matte Black, Pastel Blue, and Pastel Green. The new Polaris Green colour option of Poco M6 5G will sit alongside the Galactic Black and Orion Blue variants that have already been available in India since the phone's launch in December last year.

The Poco C65 price in India is set at Rs. 8,499 for the 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variants are priced at Rs. 9,499 and Rs. 10,999, respectively. The Poco M6 5G, on the other hand, is priced at Rs. 10,499 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant, while the 6GB RAM + 128GB and 8GB RAM + 256GB storage versions are priced at Rs. 11,499 and Rs. 13,499, respectively.

Poco M6 5G, Poco C65 specifications

The Poco M6 5G and Poco C65 run on Android 13 with MIUI 14 and feature a 6.74-inch HD+ ( 720x1,600 pixels) display with a refresh rate of 90Hz. The former is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6100+ chipset, while a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC powers the Poco C65.

The Poco M6 5G carries a dual rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor and an 8-megapixel selfie camera. The Poco C65 has a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit and a 5-megapixel selfie shooter. Both handsets are backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 18W wired charging support.

Is Poco F4 5G a new best-of contender under Rs. 30,000? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Poco C65

Poco C65

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Large 6.74-inch 90Hz display
  • Good battery life
  • Decent main rear camera
  • 2 years of Android OS updates
  • Bad
  • Slow charging
  • Overall camera performance is mediocre
  • Lots of bloatware
Read detailed Poco C65 review
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Helio G85
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5,000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 1600x720 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Poco M6 5G, Poco C65, Poco C65 Price in India, Poco M6 5G Price in India, Poco M6 5G Specifications, Poco C65 Specifications, Poco
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Android 15 Developer Preview for Google Pixel Smartphones Said to Arrive on February 15
Meta Quest 3 Is 'The Better Product, Period': Mark Zuckerberg Reviews Apple Vision Pro

Related Stories

Poco M6 5G, Poco C65 Green Colour Variant Unveiled in India: Price, Availability
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone 16 Series Design, Price, Screen Size Revealed in New Leak
  2. Tata Motors Cuts EV Prices By Up to 8 Percent in India
  3. iQoo Z9 Spotted on BIS, Key Specifications Tipped
  4. Samsung Expands Its New Galaxy AI Features to These Galaxy Buds Models
  5. Nothing Phone 2a Confirmed to Launch in India on This Date
  6. The First Android 15 Developer Preview Could Arrive on This Date
  7. Here's Why Mark Zuckerberg Is Not Impressed With the Apple Vision Pro
  8. Honor X9b 5G OS, Front Camera Confirmed Ahead of February 15 India Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Nvidia Market Cap Threatens Google Parent Alphabet After Overtaking Amazon
  2. Meta Quest 3 Is 'The Better Product, Period': Mark Zuckerberg Reviews Apple Vision Pro
  3. Poco M6 5G, Poco C65 Green Colour Variant Unveiled in India: Price, Availability
  4. Android 15 Developer Preview for Google Pixel Smartphones Said to Arrive on February 15
  5. Google Pixel Phone Spotted on Certification Site With 5,000mAh Battery, Could be Pixel 8a
  6. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Colourways Tipped, Could Come in Glass, Leather, Titanium Options
  7. iPhone 16 Series Schematics Tip Design, May Include iPhone 16 SE, iPhone 16 Plus SE Models
  8. iQoo Z9 BIS Listing Hints at Imminent India Launch; Key Specifications Tipped
  9. Honor X9b 5G Confirmed to Get MagicOS 7.2, 16-Megapixel Front Camera Ahead of February 15 India Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy Buds, Buds 2 Pro, and Buds FE Get Galaxy AI Features Alongside Galaxy S24 Series
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »