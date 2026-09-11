The Poco X8 and Poco X8 Power are set to go on sale in India for the first time today. Launched on September 4, the smartphones feature mid-range hardware and will be offered in several colourways. Both smartphones feature high-capacity batteries. The Poco X8 has a 9,000mAh battery and the Poco X8 Power has a 10,000mAh battery. Both devices feature 50-megapixel rear cameras and run Qualcomm's Snapdragon 6 series processors.

Poco X8, Poco X8 Power Price in India, Sale Offers

The Poco X8 and Poco X8 Power will be available exclusively on Flipkart today from 12:00 PM IST. The Poco X8 will be available in 6+128GB, 8+128GB and 8+256GB variants priced at Rs. 29,999, 32,999 and 35,999, respectively. The Poco X8 Power will be available in 8+128GB and 8+256GB variants priced at Rs. 35,999 and Rs. 38,999, respectively. The Poco X8 will be available in Black, Fiery Orange, and Frost White colourways, while the Poco X8 Power will be available in Yellow and Black colourways.

As part of its launch offer, buyers can get a Rs. 2,000 discount along with Rs. 1,000 as a bank offer/exchange bonus. Poco claims that this can bring the effective starting price down to Rs. 26,999 for the Poco X8 and Rs. 32,999 for the Poco X8 Power, respectively. The smartphones will also be available with 12-month no-cost EMI from Rs. 2,250 per month for the Poco X8 and Rs. 2,750 per month for the Poco X8 Power.

Poco X8, Poco X8 Power Specifications

Both Poco X8 and Poco X8 Power have a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Poco claims these displays support HDR10+ and Dolby Vision and offer a 3,200 Hz touch sampling rate for gaming. The phones are rated IP66, IP68, and IP69K for dust and water resistance. Both smartphones accept dual nano SIM cards, support dual standby, and are powered by Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, which is based on Android 16.

The Poco X8 runs Qualcomm's 4nm Snapdragon 6 Gen 5 processor, while the Poco X8 Power gets the 4nm Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 processor. The Poco X8 LPDDR4X RAM, while the Poco X8 Power gets LPDDR5X RAM. Both devices get USF 4.1 internal storage.

Both the Poco X8 and the Poco X8 Power get a 50-megapixel primary camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The Poco X8 gets a 2-megapixel depth sensor, while the X8 Power gets an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera. The Poco X8 has a 16-megapixel selfie camera, while the Poco X8 Power has a 32-megapixel sensor. The Poco X8 gets a 9,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging, while the Poco X8 Power gets a 10,000mAh battery with 100W wired charging.