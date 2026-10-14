Poco X8s has reportedly appeared on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website, suggesting that the smartphone could launch soon. The listing shows the phone's model number and a few connectivity options. The same model number has also recently surfaced on the Geekbench website. The Poco X8s could come with upgrades over the Poco X8.

Poco X8s Could Launch Soon

An unannounced Poco smartphone surfaced on the IMDA certification website with model number 2609CPC5FG. The listing shows Poco as the brand and Xiaomi Electronics as the applicant. The listing confirms 5G support. It will offer Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity.

Photo Credit: IMDA

The IMDA listing does not reveal the moniker, but it is believed to be the Poco X8s. The same Xiaomi 2609CPC5FG appeared on Geekbench, revealing some of its hardware details. The listing showed a single-core score of 972 points and a multi-core score of 3,297 points. It has 12GB of RAM and a Qualcomm QTI SM7750 chipset, which is associated with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 platform. The same model number reportedly surfaced on the European Economic Community (EEC) and IECEE certification platforms.

Poco has not officially confirmed the Poco X8s, However, its appearance across multiple certification platforms suggests the smartphone could be inching towards its anticipated debut.

The Poco X8s is rumoured to offer enhanced specifications over the standard Poco X8. The upcoming phone is speculated to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

The Poco X8 was launched in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 29,999. It has a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has IP66, IP68, and IP69K for dust and water resistance. It runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, based on Android 16. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 9,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging. It features a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset.

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