Technology News
English Edition

Poco X8s Spotted on IMDA Certification Website; Launch Seems Imminent

Poco X8s could run on the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 14 October 2026 14:36 IST
Poco X8s Spotted on IMDA Certification Website; Launch Seems Imminent

Photo Credit: Poco

Poco X8 was launched in India last month

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Poco X8s has reportedly received certification from Singapore’s IMDA
  • Poco X8 features a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset
  • Poco X8s could feature a 50-megapixel primary camera
Advertisement

Poco X8s has reportedly appeared on Singapore's Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) certification website, suggesting that the smartphone could launch soon. The listing shows the phone's model number and a few connectivity options. The same model number has also recently surfaced on the Geekbench website. The Poco X8s could come with upgrades over the Poco X8.

Poco X8s Could Launch Soon

An unannounced Poco smartphone surfaced on the IMDA certification website with model number 2609CPC5FG. The listing shows Poco as the brand and Xiaomi Electronics as the applicant. The listing confirms 5G support. It will offer Bluetooth, Wi-Fi and NFC connectivity.

poco imda Poco X8s

Photo Credit: IMDA

 

The IMDA listing does not reveal the moniker, but it is believed to be the Poco X8s. The same Xiaomi 2609CPC5FG appeared on Geekbench, revealing some of its hardware details. The listing showed a single-core score of 972 points and a multi-core score of 3,297 points. It has 12GB of RAM and a Qualcomm QTI SM7750 chipset, which is associated with the Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 platform. The same model number reportedly surfaced on the European Economic Community (EEC) and IECEE certification platforms.

Poco has not officially confirmed the Poco X8s, However, its appearance across multiple certification platforms suggests the smartphone could be inching towards its anticipated debut.

The Poco X8s is rumoured to offer enhanced specifications over the standard Poco X8. The upcoming phone is speculated to come with a 50-megapixel primary rear camera.

The Poco X8 was launched in India last month with a price tag of Rs. 29,999. It has a 6.83-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It has IP66, IP68, and IP69K for dust and water resistance. It runs on Xiaomi's HyperOS 3, based on Android 16. It has a 50-megapixel primary camera and a 9,000mAh battery with 67W wired charging. It features a Snapdragon 6s Gen 4 chipset. 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Poco X8s, Poco X8s Specifications, Poco
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Upcoming Realme Phone With OnePlus 16R-Like Specs Leaked; May Get Built-In Cooling Fan, RGB Light

Related Stories

Poco X8s Spotted on IMDA Certification Website; Launch Seems Imminent
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Grand Theft Auto 6 Will Reportedly Launch on PC Before the End of March 2027
  2. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2026: Best Deals on Fire TV Stick and Streaming Devices
  3. Samsung Galaxy Glasses Frame Designs, Specifications and Features Leaked
  4. iQOO Neo 12 Design, Display Specifications Teased
  5. HP ZBook Ultra G3a With AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro Processor Debuts in India
  6. Google Now Lets You Vibe-Code Apps for Your Android Phone
  7. OnePlus 16R or Realme Flagship? New Leak Tips 200MP Camera, 185Hz Display
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Play Store Adds Vibe-Coded Apps, AI App Comparisons and Personalised Game Discovery
  2. Ripple Teams Up With Stripe’s Privy to Enable XRP Payments in Apps
  3. HP ZBook Ultra G3a Launched in India With Up to AMD Ryzen AI Max+ Pro 495 Processor, 16-Inch OLED Display: Price, Specifications
  4. Poco X8s Spotted on IMDA Certification Website; Launch Seems Imminent
  5. God of War Laufey Is Getting a $150 Collector's Box, but It Does Not Come WIth the Game
  6. Upcoming Realme Phone With OnePlus 16R-Like Specs Leaked; May Get Built-In Cooling Fan, RGB Light
  7. Google Pay Flex Credit Card Gets New Rewards: More Stars on UPI Spending, Google One Benefits
  8. How Apple Uses the Hinge to Cool the iPhone Duo
  9. iQOO Neo 12 Design, Display Specifications Teased Ahead of Launch
  10. Samsung Galaxy A27 5G, Galaxy M47 5G and Galaxy F70 Pro 5G Prices in India Reportedly Hiked Again Amid Ongoing RAM Crisis
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »