Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will bring discounts on a range of Poco smartphones, covering models from the entry-level C series to the X8 Pro Max 5G. The discounted pricing starts at Rs. 11,999, with offers available on models like the Poco M8x, M8 Power, X8 and X8 Pro series. The sale is scheduled to begin on October 9 for all users and a day earlier for select users. It will also feature discounts across other electronics categories, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, appliances and other consumer devices.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Bank Offers

The e-commerce site will open the Big Billion Days sale to all shoppers on October 9, while Flipkart Plus and Black members and eligible Flipkart Credit Card holders will get access from October 8. Shoppers can also get 10 percent instant discount on select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, while Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users are eligible for 10 percent discount, subject to applicable terms.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Poco Offers

The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G gets the highest festive discount in the lineup. Its 12GB + 256GB variant will be available for Rs. 42,999, down from Rs. 48,999. The 12GB + 512GB version drops from Rs. 52,999 to Rs. 46,999.

The Poco X8 Pro will be available for Rs. 33,999 for 8GB + 256GB, compared with its list price of Rs. 39,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant gets a similar reduction, falling from Rs. 42,999 to Rs. 36,999.

For the Poco X8 Power, the 8GB + 128GB variant will cost Rs. 29,999, down from Rs. 35,999. Its 8GB + 256GB version gets a Rs. 6,000 reduction, bringing the price from Rs. 38,999 to Rs. 32,999.

Further down the range, the Poco X8 will be available for Rs. 24,999 instead of Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB version drops from Rs. 32,999 to Rs. 27,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant falls from Rs. 35,999 to Rs. 30,999.

The Poco M8 Power gets a Rs. 4,000 reduction on its 6GB + 128GB variant, which will cost Rs. 20,999 instead of Rs. 24,999. The 8GB + 128GB version drops from Rs. 27,999 to Rs. 23,999.

The Poco M8x will be available for Rs. 17,999 with 4GB + 128GB, down from Rs. 20,999. Its 6GB + 128GB configuration will cost Rs. 19,999 instead of Rs. 22,999.

Among the more affordable models, the Poco C85x will cost Rs. 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, compared with Rs. 14,999 previously. The 4GB + 128GB version drops from Rs. 15,999 to Rs. 14,999.

The Poco C81 will be available for Rs. 12,999 with 4GB + 64GB, down from Rs. 13,499. The Poco C81x gets the lowest price in the lineup at Rs. 11,999 for 3GB + 64GB, compared with its list price of Rs. 12,499.

Best Deals on Poco Smartphones in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.