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Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco X8 Pro Max, X8, M8x, More Deals Revealed Ahead of Sale

Flipkart Plus, Black and eligible Credit Card users get early access on October 8, ahead of the October 9 sale.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Rohan Pal | Updated: 1 October 2026 13:53 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco X8 Pro Max, X8, M8x, More Deals Revealed Ahead of Sale

Poco X8 Pro Max (pictured) starts at Rs. 42,999 during the sale

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Highlights
  • Poco X8 Pro gets up to Rs. 6,000 off during the sale
  • Poco X8 prices start at Rs. 24,999 during the sale
  • Select bank cards offer an additional 10 percent discount
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Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale will bring discounts on a range of Poco smartphones, covering models from the entry-level C series to the X8 Pro Max 5G. The discounted pricing starts at Rs. 11,999, with offers available on models like the Poco M8x, M8 Power, X8 and X8 Pro series. The sale is scheduled to begin on October 9 for all users and a day earlier for select users. It will also feature discounts across other electronics categories, including smartphones, laptops, TVs, appliances and other consumer devices.

Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Bank Offers

The e-commerce site will open the Big Billion Days sale to all shoppers on October 9, while Flipkart Plus and Black members and eligible Flipkart Credit Card holders will get access from October 8. Shoppers can also get 10 percent instant discount on select Axis Bank and ICICI Bank cards, while Flipkart Axis Bank Credit Card users are eligible for 10 percent discount, subject to applicable terms.

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Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Poco Offers

The Poco X8 Pro Max 5G gets the highest festive discount in the lineup. Its 12GB + 256GB variant will be available for Rs. 42,999, down from Rs. 48,999. The 12GB + 512GB version drops from Rs. 52,999 to Rs. 46,999.

The Poco X8 Pro will be available for Rs. 33,999 for 8GB + 256GB, compared with its list price of Rs. 39,999. The 12GB + 256GB variant gets a similar reduction, falling from Rs. 42,999 to Rs. 36,999.

For the Poco X8 Power, the 8GB + 128GB variant will cost Rs. 29,999, down from Rs. 35,999. Its 8GB + 256GB version gets a Rs. 6,000 reduction, bringing the price from Rs. 38,999 to Rs. 32,999.

Further down the range, the Poco X8 will be available for Rs. 24,999 instead of Rs. 29,999 for the 6GB + 128GB model. The 8GB + 128GB version drops from Rs. 32,999 to Rs. 27,999, while the 8GB + 256GB variant falls from Rs. 35,999 to Rs. 30,999.

The Poco M8 Power gets a Rs. 4,000 reduction on its 6GB + 128GB variant, which will cost Rs. 20,999 instead of Rs. 24,999. The 8GB + 128GB version drops from Rs. 27,999 to Rs. 23,999.

The Poco M8x will be available for Rs. 17,999 with 4GB + 128GB, down from Rs. 20,999. Its 6GB + 128GB configuration will cost Rs. 19,999 instead of Rs. 22,999.

Among the more affordable models, the Poco C85x will cost Rs. 13,999 for 4GB + 64GB, compared with Rs. 14,999 previously. The 4GB + 128GB version drops from Rs. 15,999 to Rs. 14,999.

The Poco C81 will be available for Rs. 12,999 with 4GB + 64GB, down from Rs. 13,499. The Poco C81x gets the lowest price in the lineup at Rs. 11,999 for 3GB + 64GB, compared with its list price of Rs. 12,499.

Best Deals on Poco Smartphones in Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale

Model List Price Effective Sale Price Buying Link
Poco X8 Pro Max, 12GB + 512GB Rs. 52,999 Rs. 46,999 Buy Here
Poco X8 Pro Max, 12GB + 256GB Rs. 48,999 Rs. 42,999 Buy Here
Poco X8 Pro, 12GB + 256GB Rs. 42,999 Rs. 36,999 Buy Here
Poco X8 Pro, 8GB + 256GB Rs. 39,999 Rs. 33,999 Buy Here
Poco X8 Power, 8GB + 256GB Rs. 38,999 Rs. 32,999 Buy Here
Poco X8 Power, 8GB + 128GB Rs. 35,999 Rs. 29,999 Buy Here
Poco X8, 8GB + 256GB Rs. 35,999 Rs. 30,999 Buy Here
Poco X8, 8GB + 128GB Rs. 32,999 Rs. 27,999 Buy Here
Poco X8, 6GB + 128GB Rs. 29,999 Rs. 24,999 Buy Here
Poco M8 Power, 8GB + 128GB Rs. 27,999 Rs. 23,999 Buy Here
Poco M8 Power, 6GB + 128GB Rs. 24,999 Rs. 20,999 Buy Here
Poco M8x, 6GB + 128GB Rs. 22,999 Rs. 19,999 Buy Here
Poco M8x, 4GB + 128GB Rs. 20,999 Rs. 17,999 Buy Here
Poco C85x, 4GB + 128GB Rs. 15,999 Rs. 14,999 Buy Here
Poco C85x, 4GB + 64GB Rs. 14,999 Rs. 13,999 Buy Here
Poco C81, 4GB + 64GB Rs. 13,499 Rs. 12,999 Buy Here
Poco C81x, 3GB + 64GB Rs. 12,499 Rs. 11,999 Buy Here
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Poco X8 Pro Max 5G

Poco X8 Pro Max 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright AMOLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Top-notch performance
  • Bad
  • Cameras could be better
  • Bloatware heavy
Read detailed Poco X8 Pro Max 5G review
Display 6.83-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 9000mAh
OS Android 16
Poco X8 Pro 5G

Poco X8 Pro 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Polished and premium IP69K-rated design
  • Dolby Vision, HDR10+ certified display
  • Software feels fluid and smooth
  • Gaming-grade performance
  • Bad
  • Loaded with preinstalled third-party apps
  • Spammy notifications and ads
  • Average selfie and ultrawide cameras
  • Gets hot when using the camera app
Read detailed Poco X8 Pro 5G review
Display 6.59-inch
Front Camera 20-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 6500mAh
OS Android 16
Poco M8 Power

Poco M8 Power

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great AMOLED display
  • Long software support
  • Excellent battery life
  • Reverse-wired charging is useful
  • Bad
  • Heavy and bulky
  • Cameras are average
  • Limited performance
  • Charging takes a while
Read detailed Poco M8 Power review
Display 6.90-inch
Processor Snapdragon 4 Gen 4
RAM 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 8000mAh
OS Android 16
Resolution 1080x2396 pixels
Comments

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Further reading: Poco, Poco smartphones, Poco X8 Pro Max 5G, Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8, Poco X8 Power, Poco M8 Power, Poco M8x, Poco C85x, Poco C81, Poco C81x, Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale, Flipkart
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
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Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale: Poco X8 Pro Max, X8, M8x, More Deals Revealed Ahead of Sale
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