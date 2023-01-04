Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • CES 2023: ’Qi2’ Next Generation Wireless Charging Standard Based on Apple’s MagSafe Announced

CES 2023: ’Qi2’ Next Generation Wireless Charging Standard Based on Apple’s MagSafe Announced

Qi2 certified phones and chargers are expected to arrive in late 2023

Written by Roydon Cerejo, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2023 16:18 IST
CES 2023: ’Qi2’ Next Generation Wireless Charging Standard Based on Apple’s MagSafe Announced

Qi2 is a big deal and opens doors for MagSafe-style chargers and devices that aren’t Apple

Highlights
  • Qi2 is built on Apple’s MagSafe charging standard
  • The Magnetic Power Profile is core to all Qi2-compatible devices
  • We should expect Qi2 chargers and phones by the holiday season

The global wireless charging standard, Qi, is getting a big upgrade this year in the form of Qi2 (pronounced ‘Chee Two'). At CES 2023, the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) just unveiled the next generation global wireless charging standard which is based on Apple's MagSafe technology. Qi2 is built around a new Magnetic Power Profile that's designed to offer more efficient and quicker wireless charging. Qi2 certified phones and chargers are expected to arrive in the holiday season of 2023.

Apple's MagSafe charging technology is pretty cool, but it's also limited to its own ecosystem of products and so far, it has received a lukewarm reception at best. With this technology now part of a more open and global standard, we should expect to see plenty more devices support magnetic wireless charging, from Android smartphones to TWS earphones, in 2023. More importantly, Qi2 chargers should also be more affordable compared to Apple's MagSafe products.

The California tech giant is just one of the companies that is part of the WPC, but its MagSafe technology that formed the basis of the new Qi2 standard, according to a statement from WPC. Qi2 is said to replace the Qi standard and should open up new ways of charging thanks to the magnetic profile, which was not possible before. This means all devices and accessories that are Qi2 certified will be able to magnetically attach to one another, similar to Apple's MagSafe devices and accessories.

WPC also states that because of the improved efficiency and interoperability of Qi2, we can expect faster wireless charging on certain devices, while keeping safety and product longevity in mind.

While a Qi2 compliant smartphone should be able to dock with any Qi2 wireless charger, we could expect different power profiles for different devices. Apple will most likely still keep certain power profiles or technologies exclusive for its products, but overall, the Qi2 standard should pave the way for a wider and cheaper range of devices and accessories.

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Qi2, WPC, Wireless Power Consortium, CES, CES 2023
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo
Roydon Cerejo writes about smartphones and laptops for Gadgets 360, out of Mumbai. He is the Deputy Editor (Reviews) at Gadgets 360. He has frequently written about the smartphone and PC industry and also has an interest in photography. With over a decade of experience covering the consumer technology space, he is also an avid sci-fi movie and TV show geek and is always up for good horror flick. Roydon is available at roydon@gadgets360.com, so please send in your leads and tips. More
Motorola ThinkPhone Officially Teased, Will Be Unveiled at CES 2023
Binance Tops List of Crypto Exchanges in Market Share: Arcane Research
Featured video of the day
The Tech Finale 2022 Part 2 | The Gadgets 360 Show
CES 2023: ’Qi2’ Next Generation Wireless Charging Standard Based on Apple’s MagSafe Announced
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google Pixel 7a Hands-on Video Appears Online, Design Tipped
  2. 1899 Axed at Netflix After One Season, Creators Confirm
  3. Samsung Galaxy F04 With 5,000mAh Battery Debuts in India: All Details
  4. Tecno Phantom X2 5G First Impressions: Quirky Design and Great Specs
  5. Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G India Variant to Get 50-Megapixel Sony Sensor: Details
  6. Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G First Impressions: Moving Up the Ladder
  7. Apple Developing a Pocket-Friendly AirPods Variant: Report
  8. How to Watch the Golden Globes 2023 Live in India on January 11
  9. iPhone 15 Pro May Get Titanium Frame, Taptic Buttons, More RAM: Jeff Pu
  10. Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+ New Colour Variants Tipped: Details
#Latest Stories
  1. OnePlus 11 5G With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 100W SuperVOOC Charging Launched: Price, Specifications
  2. Binance Tops List of Crypto Exchanges in Market Share: Arcane Research
  3. CES 2023: ’Qi2’ Next Generation Wireless Charging Standard Based on Apple’s MagSafe Announced
  4. Motorola ThinkPhone Officially Teased, Will Be Unveiled at CES 2023
  5. Oppo Tipped to be Independently Developing Smartphone SoC, Could Debut in 2024
  6. Google Pixel January 2023 Updates Enables Spatial Audio Support, Head Tracking to Arrive Soon
  7. Samsung Galaxy F04 With 6.5-Inch HD+ Display, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  8. Golden Globes 2023 to Stream in India on Lionsgate Play on January 11: All Details
  9. iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus Models Tipped to Debut With 48-Megapixel Wide Cameras, A16 Bionic SoC
  10. Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella Says Technology Should Drive Inclusivity, Empowerment
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.