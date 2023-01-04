LG Gram Ultraslim and LG Gram Style laptops were unveiled on Tuesday at CES 2023. The company has also expanded the lineup by introducing the new LG Gram 2-in-1, and LG Gram 14, 15, 16, and 17 models. It claims that the LG Gram Ultraslim is the thinnest Gram series laptop with a thickness of 10.99mm when folded. However, it does not lack in the performance department, as it packs the latest 13th Gen Intel Core processors, paired with integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics.

All the new LG Gram series laptops are powered by 13th Gen Intel Core processors, along with up to 32GB of LPDDR5 RAM and up to 1TB of NVMe SSD storage. However, the company is yet to delve into the pricing for these laptops. LG will be launching these laptops globally, starting with South Korea in February.

LG Gram Ultraslim specifications

The all-new LG Gram Ultraslim gets a 15.6-inch full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) OLED display with a 60Hz refresh rate, 400 nits of brightness, and Anti-glare Low Reflection (AGLR) coating. The laptop features integrated Intel Iris Xe Graphics. It measures 356x227.45x10.99mm and weighs 998g, the company claims. It packs a 60Wh battery and comes with an ultra-compact adapter. There is a full-HD IR camera and dual 2W speakers. This LG laptop gets two Thunderbolt 4 ports and a USB Type-C port.

LG Gram Style 16, LG Gram Style 14 specifications

The LG Gram Style 16 gets a 16-inch WQXGA+ (3,200x2,000 pixels) OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. Meanwhile, the LG Gram Style 14 features a WQXGA+ (2,880x1,800 pixels) OLED panel with a 90Hz refresh rate. These laptops have 400 nits of peak brightness. The 16-inch model packs an 80Wh battery, whereas the 14-inch variant houses a 72Wh battery. Both of these models are said to be 15.9mm slim and sport an elegant glass design that is said to shift dynamically based on the light and angle.

LG Gram Style

LG Gram 16 2-in-1, LG Gram 14 2-in-1 specifications

The company also unveiled two new convertible Gram 2-in-1 models. The new LG Gram 16 2-in-1 gets a 16-inch WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) touch IPS display. On the other hand, the LG Gram 14 2-in-1 sports a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) touch IPS display. Both of these laptops offer a 60Hz refresh rate and 350 nits of brightness. In addition, their displays are protected by Gorilla Glass Victus. These convertible laptops also come with the LG Stylus Pen and a USB Type-C to HDMI adapter. They sport a four-way super-slim bezel design and a slim yet sturdy aluminium frame.

LG Gram 14, Gram 15, Gram 16, Gram 17 specifications

The company has also refreshed its base LG Gram 14, Gram 15, Gram 16, and Gram 17 models as well. The latest 17-inch and 16-inch models get a WQXGA (2,560x1,600 pixels) IPS display with up to 144Hz of variable refresh rates and up to 400 nits of peak brightness. These models also are equipped with a dedicated Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 4GB laptop GPU. On the other hand, the 16-inch variant features a full-HD (1,920x1,080 pixels) IPS display. The LG Gram 14 gets a 14-inch WUXGA (1,920x1,200 pixels) IPS screen.