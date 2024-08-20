Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 9 Series Reportedly Support Qi2 Wireless Charging Technology but There Is a Catch

Google Pixel 9 Series Reportedly Support Qi2 Wireless Charging Technology but There Is a Catch

Users who wish to utilise magnetic charging on the Pixel 9 series can purchase a separate case with magnetic ring attached to its back, says Google.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 August 2024 15:54 IST
Google Pixel 9 Series Reportedly Support Qi2 Wireless Charging Technology but There Is a Catch

Photo Credit: Google

Google Pixel 9 series was launched at the Made by Google event on August 13

Highlights
  • Google Pixel 9 series does not feature magnetic ring at the back
  • The smartphone lineup is still said to support Qi2 wireless charging
  • Users can purchase separate magnetic cases for the handsets
Advertisement

Google Pixel 9 series debuted on August 13 comprising four models: Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The smartphone lineup was initially thought to be incompatible with Qi2, which is the latest in wireless charging technology. However, it turns out that that phones are compatible. According to a report, the Pixel 9 series supports Qi2 wireless charging but with caveats which may require purchase of separate accessories, especially if users wish to charge it while being magnetically attached.

Google Pixel 9 Series Qi2 Support

In a report, Android Authority revealed that the Google Pixel 9 series supports Qi2 wireless charging but not magnetically. The charging standard was developed by Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and was released in 2023. Until now, it was thought that to use this technology, smartphones and other devices must have a magnetic ring – a core component – at the back to attach them to a wireless charger.

However, tipster Mishaal Rahman suggested that devices can be compatible with Qi2 despite not having that crucial component. Qi1 is said to not have any mandate related to the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) which is based on Apple's MagSafe technology. There are different Qi2 logos too, for differentiating between devices which support magnetic and non-magnetic wireless charging, with the icons featuring and lacking a ring, respectively.

qi2 logo Different Logos for Qi2 Charging Standards

Different Logos for Qi2 Charging Standards
Photo Credit: X/Mishaal Rahman/WPC

Google confirmed to Android Authority that its Pixel 9 devices indeed support Qi2 wireless charging standards. Furthermore, users who wish to utilise magnetic charging can purchase a separate case with magnetic ring attached to its back for the smartphones. However, it unknown if the Pixel 9 supports all of the Qi2 features, given the lack of the magnetic ring.

Additionally, all Qi2 chargers are backwards compatible with Qi-certified devices, which leaves more ambiguity regarding the extent to which Google's flagship handsets support the latest wireless charging technology.

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display (Primary) 8.00-inch
Processor Google Tensor G4
Front Camera 10-megapixel + 10-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 10.5-megapixel + 10.8-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4650mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2152x2076 pixels
HMD Global Skyline

HMD Global Skyline

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.55-inch
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 108-megapixel + 13-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 4600mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 9, Google Pixel 9 Features, Google Pixel 9 series, Google Pixel 9 launch, Google Pixel 9 Pro, Google Pixel 9 Pro XL, Google Pixel 9 Pro Fold, Google, Qi2, Qi charging, Qi Wireless Charging
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Acer Nitro V 16 With Ryzen 8040 Series Processors, GeForce 4060 GPU Launched in India
Final Fantasy XVI Sets September Release Date on PC, Pre-Orders and Free Demo Now Live

Related Stories

Google Pixel 9 Series Reportedly Support Qi2 Wireless Charging Technology but There Is a Catch
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 13 Launch Timeline, Price Range, Design Tipped
  2. iQOO Neo 10, Neo 10 Pro Key Specifications Tipped
  3. Motorola Razr 50 Confirmed to Launch in India Soon
  4. Xiaomi to Launch New X Pro QLED TV Series in India on August 27
  5. Oppo A3 5G Debuts in India With 50-Megapixel Rear Camera at This Price
  6. Vivo T3 Pro 5G India Launch to Take Place Next Week
  7. iQOO 13 Key Specifications Leaked; Said to Feature Light Strip Design
  8. Honor 200 Review: Perfect Balance of Style and Camera
  9. Super Blue Moon of August 2024: Know All About This Rare Event
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo F27 5G With 32-Megapixel Selfie Camera, Dimensity 6300 Chipset Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  2. Realme 13 5G Series to Launch in India on August 29; Teased to Run on MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Energy SoC
  3. Google Pixel 9 Series Reportedly Support Qi2 Wireless Charging Technology but There Is a Catch
  4. Vivo T3 Pro 5G to Launch in India on August 27; Design Teased
  5. Google's Circle to Search Could Reportedly Integrate the New Pixel Screenshots App
  6. Super Blue Moon of August 2024: Know All About This Rare Event
  7. Final Fantasy XVI Sets September Release Date on PC, Pre-Orders and Free Demo Now Live
  8. Acer Nitro V 16 With Ryzen 8040 Series Processors, GeForce 4060 GPU Launched in India
  9. Apple Podcasts Web App Now Available on Desktop With Up Next, Saved Library and More Features
  10. Motorola Razr 50 to Launch in India Soon; Improved Design With 3.6-Inch Large Cover Display Teased
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »