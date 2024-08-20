Google Pixel 9 series debuted on August 13 comprising four models: Pixel 9, 9 Pro, 9 Pro XL, and Pixel 9 Pro Fold. The smartphone lineup was initially thought to be incompatible with Qi2, which is the latest in wireless charging technology. However, it turns out that that phones are compatible. According to a report, the Pixel 9 series supports Qi2 wireless charging but with caveats which may require purchase of separate accessories, especially if users wish to charge it while being magnetically attached.

Google Pixel 9 Series Qi2 Support

In a report, Android Authority revealed that the Google Pixel 9 series supports Qi2 wireless charging but not magnetically. The charging standard was developed by Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) and was released in 2023. Until now, it was thought that to use this technology, smartphones and other devices must have a magnetic ring – a core component – at the back to attach them to a wireless charger.

However, tipster Mishaal Rahman suggested that devices can be compatible with Qi2 despite not having that crucial component. Qi1 is said to not have any mandate related to the Magnetic Power Profile (MPP) which is based on Apple's MagSafe technology. There are different Qi2 logos too, for differentiating between devices which support magnetic and non-magnetic wireless charging, with the icons featuring and lacking a ring, respectively.

Different Logos for Qi2 Charging Standards

Photo Credit: X/Mishaal Rahman/WPC

Google confirmed to Android Authority that its Pixel 9 devices indeed support Qi2 wireless charging standards. Furthermore, users who wish to utilise magnetic charging can purchase a separate case with magnetic ring attached to its back for the smartphones. However, it unknown if the Pixel 9 supports all of the Qi2 features, given the lack of the magnetic ring.

Additionally, all Qi2 chargers are backwards compatible with Qi-certified devices, which leaves more ambiguity regarding the extent to which Google's flagship handsets support the latest wireless charging technology.