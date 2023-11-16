The Qi2 (pronounced ‘Chi Two') charging standard was announced earlier this year by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). It succeeds the Qi wireless charging standard, is similar to Apple's MagSafe technology, which debuted with the iPhone 12 and makes use of a comparable coil for wireless charging and magnet systems. The WPC claimed that the goal is to develop a single, integrated system that is expected to function with both iOS and Android devices. It, however, includes a new feature known as the Magnetic Power Profile, which guarantees that phones and other devices are positioned precisely for optimal charging efficiency and speed. It is also expected to ensure brand compatibility for certified devices.

The first Qi2 productions are reportedly "completing" certification testing, according to WPC. This indicates that the first Qi2 charging devices, which are expected to serve as the formal launch of the technology, will be available very soon. Anker, Belkin, and other accessories brands will be among the first to launch Qi2 charging technology products. The WPC added that there are presently more than 100 devices undergoing Qi2 testing or waiting to be certified.

One of the first smartphone models to use the new wireless charging technology will be the iPhone 15 series, according to the press release. As of now, we are only aware of chargers and battery packs as Qi2 products, with the exception of the iPhone 15 series of smartphones. Whether older MagSafe-supported iPhones are compatible with this standard is also unclear.

It is also speculated that the upcoming Google Pixel lineup, that is the Google Pixel 9 series, may be among the first Android phones to adopt Qi2 wireless charging technology. A WPC blog post, spotted by The Verge, welcomes Google senior hardware engineer Liyu Yang as one of the consortium's board members. Yang has been working on Pixel handset's wireless charging systems since 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile. WPC claims that Yang is currently in charge of the research and development of the upcoming Pixel products' next-generation wireless charging technologies, thereby indicating that the successor to the Pixel 8 smartphones may come with Qi2 wireless charging support.

In addition to having improved safety features to stop device damage and battery life reduction, the Qi2 platform supports 15W charging and has foreign object identification capabilities. The WPC states that any items that adopt the new Qi v2.0 Extended Power Profile (EPP) but do not adopt magnets will not display the new Qi2 emblem, therefore the inclusion of magnets will also be the most noticeable change for consumers.

