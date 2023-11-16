Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Google Pixel 9 Lineup Tipped to Launch With Qi2 Wireless Charging Support Available on iPhone 15 Series

Google Pixel 9 Lineup Tipped to Launch With Qi2 Wireless Charging Support Available on iPhone 15 Series

The Qi2 charging standard was announced earlier this year at CES 2023.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 November 2023 18:36 IST
Google Pixel 9 Lineup Tipped to Launch With Qi2 Wireless Charging Support Available on iPhone 15 Series

Photo Credit: Unsplash

Qi2 is based on Apple's MagSafe technology

Highlights
  • The first batch of Qi2 products are “completing” certification testing
  • Qi2 is expected to provide 15W wireless charging support
  • These chargers are likely to be more affordable than Apple’s MagSafe ones
Advertisement

The Qi2 (pronounced ‘Chi Two') charging standard was announced earlier this year by the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC). It succeeds the Qi wireless charging standard, is similar to Apple's MagSafe technology, which debuted with the iPhone 12 and makes use of a comparable coil for wireless charging and magnet systems. The WPC claimed that the goal is to develop a single, integrated system that is expected to function with both iOS and Android devices. It, however, includes a new feature known as the Magnetic Power Profile, which guarantees that phones and other devices are positioned precisely for optimal charging efficiency and speed. It is also expected to ensure brand compatibility for certified devices.

The first Qi2 productions are reportedly "completing" certification testing, according to WPC. This indicates that the first Qi2 charging devices, which are expected to serve as the formal launch of the technology, will be available very soon. Anker, Belkin, and other accessories brands will be among the first to launch Qi2 charging technology products. The WPC added that there are presently more than 100 devices undergoing Qi2 testing or waiting to be certified.

One of the first smartphone models to use the new wireless charging technology will be the iPhone 15 series, according to the press release. As of now, we are only aware of chargers and battery packs as Qi2 products, with the exception of the iPhone 15 series of smartphones. Whether older MagSafe-supported iPhones are compatible with this standard is also unclear.

It is also speculated that the upcoming Google Pixel lineup, that is the Google Pixel 9 series, may be among the first Android phones to adopt Qi2 wireless charging technology. A WPC blog post, spotted by The Verge, welcomes Google senior hardware engineer Liyu Yang as one of the consortium's board members. Yang has been working on Pixel handset's wireless charging systems since 2017, according to her LinkedIn profile. WPC claims that Yang is currently in charge of the research and development of the upcoming Pixel products' next-generation wireless charging technologies, thereby indicating that the successor to the Pixel 8 smartphones may come with Qi2 wireless charging support.

In addition to having improved safety features to stop device damage and battery life reduction, the Qi2 platform supports 15W charging and has foreign object identification capabilities. The WPC states that any items that adopt the new Qi v2.0 Extended Power Profile (EPP) but do not adopt magnets will not display the new Qi2 emblem, therefore the inclusion of magnets will also be the most noticeable change for consumers.

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Apple iPhone 15

Apple iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

Apple iPhone 15 Pro Max

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent display
  • USB Type-C
  • AAA gaming
  • Excellent all-round performance
  • Good primary and telephoto camera
  • Customisable Action Button
  • Bad
  • Gets hot quickly when stressed
  • Slow wired charging
  • Expensive
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Apple A17 Pro
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1290x2796 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Qi2, WPC, Wireless Power Consortium, Apple, iPhone 15 series, Google Pixel 9 series, Google
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Photos Rolls Out Photo Stacks, New AI-Powered Document Features to Organise Your Library

Related Stories

Google Pixel 9 Lineup Tipped to Launch With Qi2 Wireless Charging Support Available on iPhone 15 Series
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. WhatsApp Rolls Out Voice Chat Feature for Less Disruptive Group Calls
  2. Vivo X100 Pro, Vivo X100 Debut as First Phones With MediaTek’s Latest SoC
  3. Oppo's ColorOS 14 Goes Global: These Phones Will Get New UI Layer
  4. Redmi Note 13R Pro Specifications, Price Tipped via China Telecom Listing
  5. Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November: See Expected Specifications
  6. OnePlus Ace 3 Specifications Have Been Leaked Online: Check Here
  7. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Likely to Support 65W Fast Charging
  8. Apple Is Extending Free Support for Emergency SOS via Satellite on iPhone 14
  9. Oppo Reno 11 Series With Triple Rear Cameras to Debut on This Date
  10. These Samsung Galaxy Devices Will Get Android 14-Based One UI 6.0 Soon
#Latest Stories
  1. Google Pixel 9 Lineup Tipped to Launch With Qi2 Wireless Charging Support Available on iPhone 15 Series
  2. Google Photos Rolls Out Photo Stacks, New AI-Powered Document Features to Organise Your Library
  3. Asus ROG Phone 8 Ultimate Spotted on 3C Certification Site, Said to Support 65W Fast Charging
  4. PlayStation 5 Owners Get Up to 6 Months of Apple Music for Free: How to Claim
  5. Solana Refutes CertiK’s Claims of Security Vulnerabilities Affecting Saga Phones: Report
  6. Oppo Unveils ColorOS 14 Global Version Based on Android 14: See Rollout Roadmap, Features
  7. Lava Agni 2S India Launch Tipped in November; Said to Get Similar Specifications as Lava Agni 2 5G
  8. Samsung Galaxy Buds 3 Pro to Launch Next Year Alongside New Galaxy Z-Series Foldable Phones: Report
  9. Threads Begins Testing Interactive Tags Without Hash Symbol: All You Need to Know
  10. Bitcoin Rebounds to Trade Over $37,000, Most Loss-Ridden Altcoins See Recoveries
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »