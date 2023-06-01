Technology News

Google Pixel 8 With 12W Wireless Charging Spotted on Wireless Power Consortium Site

Google Pixel 8 has appeared on the WPC site with model number GKWS6.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 1 June 2023
Photo Credit: Google

Pixel 7 supports 12W wireless charging

  • Google I/O 2023 event concluded a few weeks ago
  • Google Pixel 7 was launched in October last year
  • Pixel 8 is expected to come with a 6.16-inch display

Google Pixel 6 and Pixel 7 series made their debut in October 2021 and 2022, so the Pixel 8 lineup is highly anticipated to go official sometime in October this year. Google is yet to confirm the next Pixel series' arrival officially, but ahead of it, wireless charging details of the Pixel 8 have been spotted on the Wireless Power Consortium (WPC) website. As per the listing, the upcoming Pixel handset may not get improved wireless Qi2 standard support. A new Google Tensor 3 based on Samsung's Exynos 2300 SoC is expected to power the Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro handsets.

An alleged Google Pixel 8 handset has appeared on the WPC site with model number GKWS6. It is listed with 12W wireless charging support. The Pixel 7 also supports 12W wireless charging. The listing dated June 1 suggests that the upcoming handset will not feature the recently announced “Qi2” standard. The Pixel smartphone is shown to support the older Qi standard 1.2.4.

google pixe 8 wpc Google Pixel 8

Google's annual I/O event concluded a few weeks ago and the company showed off multiple devices including the new Pixel 7a, Pixel Fold, and Pixel Tablet at the event. The Keynote event, however, didn't give us an early glimpse of the Pixel 8 models.

The Pixel 8 is expected to come with a 6.16-inch display with a hole punch design. Leaked renders of the handset suggest a raised camera bar with curved edges, similar to the predecessor. It is expected to carry a dual rear camera unit, led by a 64-megapixel primary sensor. The Google Tensor 3 is expected to power the handset.

Google's Pixel 7 was launched in October last year alongside the Pixel 7 Pro. It was also launched in India, with the vanilla model priced at Rs. 59,999 in India, and the Google Pixel 7 Pro carrying a price tag of Rs. 84,999.

The Pixel 7 is powered by the second-generation Tensor G2 SoC. It has a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 12-megapixel secondary sensor with an ultra-wide-angle lens. It gets a 10.8-megapixel selfie camera. The handset houses a 4,355mAh battery with fast wired charging along with wireless charging support.

Google I/O 2023 saw the search giant repeatedly tell us that it cares about AI, alongside the launch of its first foldable phone and Pixel-branded tablet. This year, the company is going to supercharge its apps, services, and Android operating system with AI technology. We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
  • Good
  • Sharp, 90Hz display
  • Good quality cameras
  • Good gaming performance
  • Bloatware-free software, timely updates
  • Good battery life
  • IP68 rating
  • Bad
  • Video recording could be better
  • Gets warm under load
  • No bundled charger
  • Relatively slow charging
Read detailed Google Pixel 7 review
Display 6.30-inch
Processor Google Tensor G2
Front Camera 10.8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB
OS Android 13
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
