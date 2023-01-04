Technology News

CES 2023: Nanoleaf 4D TV Smarter Kit, Skylight and Nala Learning Bridge Showcased

Promises to make its smart lights even smarter with predictive actions.

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 4 January 2023 13:31 IST
The Nanoleaf Skylight is a new ceiling fitting from the Toronto-based company

Highlights
  • The Nanoleaf 4D TV Smarter kit uses a 4D camera and a hub to sync colours
  • The Nanoleaf Skylight panel can be synced with sound
  • The Nanoleaf Nala Learning Bridge hub also works as a night light

Nanoleaf is finally ready to take over the ceiling and the rest of your home, thanks to its new products launched at CES 2023. Among the many new products announced, the highlights basically include the new Nanoleaf 4D TV Smarter kit, Skylight, and the Nala Learning Bridge, which basically works as a hub connecting all of its products together. The Toronto-headquartered lighting company also announced that most of its lighting panels (Shapes, Elements, Canvas and Lines) will also be Matter upgradeable later this year.

Nanoleaf 4D TV Smarter kit

Among the new launches at CES 2023 is the new Nanoleaf 4D TV Smarter kit, a system that reflects the colours from your TV's screen onto a Nanoleaf lighting panel. According to the company, it does this by using a single 4D camera that can be mounted to the top edge of a TV (if it's wall-mounted) or sits on a wall unit or a desk just below the TV.

The kit is powered by a small hub that connects to the light strips and controls the lighting panels by going with the visuals onscreen or by the audio or music playback in the room, apart from offering the usual colour themes and palettes available on Nanoleaf products. These light strips are also included in the Smarter kit and will be available only for two length options that support TV sizes between 55”-65” and 65”-85”. Like all its new products announced at CES 2023, this lighting kit is Matter compatible and will also sync up with other Nanoleaf lighting panels in a room using Sync Plus.

Nanoleaf Skylight and Sense Plus Switches

The Nanoleaf Skylight is a new ceiling-mounted lighting fixture that basically works as a skylight providing up to 3,000 lumens of light to any given room. It consists of square LED panels that appear a bit thicker compared to the company's other lighting panels and can sync with sound if needed. The Skylight also comes with motion and light sensors that can be used to smartly turn off the system in the absence of people.

Sense Plus Switches are also a new and important addition to the home lineup of products from Nanoleaf. Just like the Skylight, these hardwired switches are Matter-enabled and have inbuilt motion and ambient-light sensors. The Sense Plus Smart Light Switch is a physical hardwired switch, which apart from turning off lights manually will also learn usage patterns. The wireless offers the same functionality but wirelessly and can be used like a remote as it can be detached from the holder on the wall.

Nanoleaf Nala Learning Bridge hub

Nala Learning Bridge also comes with inbuilt motion and ambient-light sensors, but is basically the brains behind the whole system even though the hub in itself also functions as a colour-changing night light. The hub, apart from supporting Matter, also acts as a Thread Border Router, which basically lets you connect the lighting network to the web and to your phone. It's probably one of the most essential items should you choose to go with a home lighting setup from Nanoleaf as the hub is where all the learning happens and this lets the smart switches intelligently switch on or off or dim the lighting at a particular time of day, without the need to physically control.

Nanoleaf has not officially revealed the prices of its newly announced products, but we can expect these to make it to select markets. According to the company, the Nanoleaf 4D TV Smarter kit will be released in Q2, 2023 while the Sense Plus Controls and Skylight will be released in Q3, 2023. The Essentials Matter-certified Bulbs (A19, BR30, GU10 and a Recessed Downlight) and Lightstrips, which can be fitted on regular lighting fixtures, will launch in Q1, 2023.

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2023 hub.

Further reading: Nanoleaf, Nanoleaf Skylight, Nanoleaf 4D TV Smarter kit, Nanoleaf Nala Learning Bridge, CES, CES 2023
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360
Google Directed to Pay 10 Percent of Rs 1,337.76 Crore CCI Penalty by NCLAT
Indian Government to Roll Out Awareness Campaign for Crypto Investors: Report
Featured video of the day
Google Chrome: Simple Steps To Make It Faster
Gadgets 360 is available in
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.