Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, Zephyrus G16, Zephyrus G14, ROG Flow X13, Flow X16, and Flow X13 gaming laptops were launched by the company at Consumer Electronic Show (CES) 2023. The firm unveiled the refreshed lineup of its gaming laptops and desktops under their Republic of Gamers (ROG) brand on Tuesday. These include the Asus ROG Strix SCAR and ROG Strix G series gaming laptops. The manufacturer also introduced the latest versions of the Asus ROG Zephyrus M16, Zephyrus G16, Zephyrus G14, ROG Flow X13, Flow X16, and Flow X13 gaming laptops. Additionally, Asus also launched the ROG Strix G22CH compact gaming desktop, featuring 13th Gen Intel Core i9 processor and the latest Nvidia RTX GPU.

The new series of gaming laptops and monitors was announced by Asus at CES 2023, along with a lineup of gaming products and devices under the ROG brand, including gaming monitors, mice, keyboards, and chairs. The company, however, is yet to reveal the pricing and availability of its new products.

Asus ROG Strix SCAR, Strix G specifications

The latest Asus ROG Strix SCAR series of laptops launched in 16-, 17-, and 18-inch display models. The Asus ROG Strix SCAR 18 is the first-ever ROG laptop to feature an 18-inch display, with 2,560x1,660 quad-HD+ resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. The 16-inch and 18-inch models of the laptop are equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processors, while the ROG Strix SCAR 17 comes with an AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor.

The ROG Strix SCAR 18 and the ROG Strix Scar 16 feature up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU, with up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and up to 4 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. Connectivity options on the two laptops include Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2. The Strix SCAR 17 sports a 17-inch quad-HD (2,560x1,440) display with 240 Hz refresh rate. It also includes up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

The ROG Strix G series includes the ROG Strix G16, Strix G17, and Strix G18. The 16- and 18-inch models are equipped with up to 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13980HX processor, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4080 laptop GPU, up to 32 GB DDR5 RAM, and up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage. The two ROG Strix models also come with a 64Whr or 90Whr battery, with 100W fast charging via USB Type-C port. Connectivity options also include Wi-Fi 6E (802.11ax) and Bluetooth 5.2. The ROG Strix G17 is equipped with up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU, up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070, up to 32 GB DDR5 RAM, and up to 2 TB PCIe 4.0 SSD storage.

Asus released a host of new products under the ROG brand at CES 2023

Photo Credit: Asus

Asus ROG Zephyrus G14, Zephyrus G16, Zephyrus M16 specifications

Asus is also refreshing its popular Zephyrus series of gaming laptops. The Asus ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with a 14-inch display with quad-HD+ resolution and 165 Hz refresh rate or full-HD+ resolution and 144 Hz refresh rate configurations. The ROG Zephyrus G14 comes with up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU options. The laptop packs a 76Whr battery under the hood as well.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus G16, on the other hand, is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, accompanied by up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. The Zephyrus G16 sports a 16-inch display with quad-HD+ (2,560x1600) resolution and 240Hz refresh rate. It also includes a 90Whr battery.

The Asus ROG Zephyrus M16 comes with up to 2,560x1,600 quad-HD+ display with 240 Hz refresh rate. The laptop is powered by up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and up to an Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 laptop GPU. It also includes up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB SSD storage.

Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 specifications

The Asus ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 is a dual display setup comprising of a 16-inch Mini LED panel and a 4K touchscreen. For the 2023 refresh of the laptop, it has been upgraded with AMD and Nvidia's latest hardware. The laptop features up to AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 processor, up to to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4090 GPU, up to 64 GB DDR5 RAM, up to 4TB SSD storage.

The ROG Zephyrus Duo 16 sports a 16-inch panel with 2,560x1,600 pixel resolution and 240Hz refresh rate.

Asus ROG Flow X13, ROG Flow X16, ROG Flow Z13 specifications

The Asus ROG Flow X13 is a 360-degree convertible gaming laptop tablet powered by AMD Ryzen 9 Zen 4 CPU and up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 laptop GPU. The laptop comes with an optional XG Mobile external GPU with an Nvidia GeForce RTX 40 series onboard. The laptop comes with a 13.4-inch scratch-resistant Corning Gorilla Glass DXC touch-display with quad-HD+ and 165Hz and full-HD+ and 120Hz refresh rate configurations. It also packs a 75Whr battery, 100W USB Type-C fast charging, and a 130W AC adapter.

Meanwhile, the Asus ROG Flow X16 features a similar 360-degree design and features a 16-inch display with quad-HD+ resolution, 240 Hz refresh rate, 3ms response time, 16:10 aspect ratio, and 1100 nits of peak brightness. The laptop runs on a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor, with up to Nvidia GeForce RTX 4070 GPU, up to 2TB PCIe 4.0 x4 SSD storage, and up to 16GB DDR5-4800 RAM. It also includes an HDMI 2.1 port, and a USB Type-C port with Thunderbolt 4.

The refreshed Asus ROG Flow Z13 gaming tablet comes with up to a 13th Gen Intel Core i9-13900H processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4060 GPU. The 13.4-inch laptop sports a quad-HD+ 165Hz panel with 16:10 aspect ratio, and 100 percent DCI-P3 coverage. The display is a scratch-resistant Gorilla Glass touchscreen. The two-in-one laptop tablet is 12.96mm thick and weighs 1.1 kilograms.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.