Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch

Realme 10 Pro+ is said to feature a 108-megapixel triple rear camera setup.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 27 October 2022 18:44 IST
Photo Credit: Twitter/ Abhishek Yadav

The Realme 10 appears to sport a glossy finish on the rear panel

Highlights
  • Realme 10 Pro+ could be 8.1mm thin, weigh about 172.5g
  • It could pack a 4,890mAh battery with 67W fast charging support
  • The Realme 10 may get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ display

Realme confirmed on Wednesday that the Realme 10 series will launch in November. This upcoming lineup is expected to include the standard Realme 10, Realme 10 5G, and Realme 10 Pro+. The Shenzhen company has kept the specifications and design of the Realme 10 series under wraps for now. However, a notable tipster has revealed the alleged specifications of the Realme 10 and the Realme 10 Pro+. In related news, another tipster has shared a supposed live image of the vanilla Realme 10.

Realme 10 specifications (rumoured)

According to a tweet by tipster Mukul Sharma (@stufflistings), the Realme 10 is said to have a 6.7-inch display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) resolution. It is said to feature a 16-megapixel camera on the front. This Realme smartphone could have a dual rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel main sensor and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor.

However, tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) tweeted an alleged live image of the vanilla Realme 10. It appears to sport a glossy finish, similar to the recently surfaced design renders of the phone. Yadav mentions that this model packs a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup. It also has '50MP AI Camera' text engraved on the back.

The Realme 10 is tipped to measure 163.7x74.2x8.1mm and weigh about 190g. The smartphone could pack up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of storage. There could also be a 4,870mAh battery.

Realme 10 Pro+ specifications (rumoured)

The Realme 10 Pro+ is tipped to feature a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a full-HD+ (1,080x2,412 pixels) resolution. It is also said to sport a 16-megapixel selfie camera. However, this smartphone could sport a triple rear camera setup, highlighted by a 108-megapixel primary sensor. It is said to also pack 8-megapixel and 2-megapixel secondary sensors.

It is likely to be 163.7x74.2x8.1mm in dimensions and weigh around 172.5g. The Realme 10 Pro+ could house a 4,890mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Realme 10, Realme 10 specifications, Realme 10 Pro Plus, Realme 10 Pro Plus specifications, Realme 10 series, Realme
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
