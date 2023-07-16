Technology News

Best Smartphones Between Rs. 10,000 and Rs. 15,000 Worth Buying Before Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 Ends Tonight

Amazon is offering discounts on purchases using ICICI bank credit cards and SBI cards during the Amazon Prime Day sale 2023 that ends at midnight.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 16 July 2023 16:58 IST
Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G runs on a 5nm Exynos 1330 SoC

Highlights
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 will conclude tonight
  • OnePlus Nord N20 SE is currently listed for Rs. 13,995
  • Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is exclusive for Prime members

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023 is live for few more hours with up to 40 percent savings on smartphones. The two-day sale started on Saturday and will end at midnight after a 48-hour run. Besides discounts, the online marketplace is offering bundled offers in the form of exchange and bank card payment discounts, as well as no-cost EMI payment options on cards from major banks. Smartphones from manufacturers like Samsung, Xiaomi, OnePlus, and Realme are listed at discounted rates during the sale. Meanwhile, Flipkart is also running a Big Savings Days discount sale, which means you should compare prices across both platforms to ensure the best deal.

Here's a roundup of the best deals on smartphones priced between 10,000 to Rs. 15,000 right now on Amazon before the sale ends tonight.

Samsung Galaxy M14 5G

The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G has an original price tag of Rs. 15,490 for the 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage model. Amazon is offering a Rs. 2,000 instant discount on purchases made through select bank cards. An exchange offer can fetch you another instant discount of up to Rs. 14,700. No-cost EMI options for the device start at Rs. 2,000 and there are exchange discounts up to Rs. 11,350. The Samsung Galaxy M14 5G runs on a 5nm Exynos 1330 chipset and is backed by a 6,000mAh battery.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,490 (MRP Rs. Rs. 15,490)

OnePlus Nord N20 SE

During the ongoing sale, OnePlus Nord N20 SE can be grabbed for Rs. 13,995, instead of the original price tag of Rs. 14,558. The online sale also brings a Rs. 1,000 discount for customers using ICICI Bank and SBI credit cards. The OnePlus Nord N20 SE runs on MediaTek Helio G35 SoC and features a 6.56-inch HD+ display. It has a dual rear camera setup led by 50-megapixel primary sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W SuperVOOC fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,995 (MRP Rs. Rs. 17,999)

Redmi Note 12 5G

The Redmi Note 12 5G was introduced earlier this year for Rs. 17,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Now, it is available with a starting price tag of Rs. 16,999. There is an additional cashback of Rs. 2,000 for customers purchasing the phone using select bank cards and EMI transactions. Additionally, there is a bundled exchange offer capped at Rs. 19,800. The Redmi Note 12 5G features a 6.67-inch full-HD (1,080x2,400 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 1 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

Buy now at: Rs. 14,995 (MRP Rs. Rs. 17,999)

Lava Blaze 5G

Lava Blaze 5G, the budget-friendly 5G handset from Lava is available for Rs. 11,499. Purchases made through ICICI and SBI credit cards are eligible a discount of to up to Rs. 1,000. It is available via EMI plans starting at Rs. 549. The exchange discount for this phone is capped at Rs. 10,850. The Lava Blaze 5G runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 700 SoC. It features an AI-backed triple rear camera unit led by a 50-megapixel main sensor and packs a 5,000mAh battery.

Buy now: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 16,349)

Redmi 10 Power

Redmi 10 Power was launched in India in April last year with a price of Rs. 14,999 for the sole 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. Amazon is selling the handset for Rs. 12,499. The online sale also brings a Rs. 1,000 discount for customers using ICICI and SBI credit cards. The Redmi 10 Power features a 6.7-inch HD+ IPS LCD panel with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 SoC and packs a 6,000mAh battery that supports 18W fast charging.

Buy now: Rs. 12,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Tecno Camon 20

With bank offers, the newly launched Tecno Camon 20 can be grabbed for Rs. 13,999 in the ongoing Amazon Prime Day Sale 2023. Amazon is additionally giving an Rs. 300 discount to customers using Amazon Pay ICICI credit cards. Similarly, customers can get an exchange discount of up to Rs. 14,249 for getting the new Tecno phone in exchange for their old model.

Buy now at: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Realme Narzo N55

The Realme Narzo N55 which has a Mini Capsule feature similar to Apple's Dynamic Island can be grabbed at a discounted price of Rs. 12,999 during Amazon's special Prime Day sale. It can be purchased for a reduced rate of Rs. 11,999 with a coupon-based offer of Rs. 1,000. An exchange offer can fetch you another instant discount of up to Rs. 12,200. Realme's Narzo N55 is powered by a MediaTek Helio G88 SoC and is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support

Buy now: Rs. 10,249 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Will the Nothing Phone 2 serve as the successor to the Phone 1, or will the two co-exist? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

 

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Vivid 120Hz AMOLED display
  • IP53 rating
  • Reliable battery life with relatively fast charging
  • Bad
  • Cameras are underwhelming
  • Still on Android 12, plenty of bloatware
  • Not good for fast-paced games
  • No stereo speakers
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi Note 12 5G review
Display 6.67-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon
Front Camera 13-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Lava Blaze 5G

Lava Blaze 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good build quality
  • Capable performance unit
  • 90Hz display
  • Supports multiple 5G bands
  • Decent battery life
  • Clean software
  • Bad
  • Average-quality rear cameras
  • Display resolution could have been higher
Read detailed Lava Blaze 5G review
Display 6.51-inch
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel + 0.3-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 12
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
