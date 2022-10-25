Technology News
loading

Realme 10 Design Renders Surface Ahead of Launch, Specifications Tipped: Report

Realme 10 is said to have a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with 90Hz refresh rate.

Written by Siddhant Chandra, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 25 October 2022 19:11 IST
Realme 10 Design Renders Surface Ahead of Launch, Specifications Tipped: Report

Photo Credit: 91Mobiles/ OnLeaks

The Realme 10 is supposed to come in Grey, Pink colours

Highlights
  • Realme 10 to likely support dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth v5.0
  • It is said to feature a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup
  • Realme 10 may pack a 5,000mAh battery with 33W fast charging support

Realme 10 series is expected to launch in China on November 5. So far, the lineup is expected to include the regular Realme 10, Realme 10 5G, and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. These smartphones have been reportedly making the rounds at various certification sites — most recently the TENAA database. These listings also include the alleged designs of the Realme 10 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G. Now, a new report has surfaced that includes the design renders and supposed specifications of the Realme 10.

According to a 91Mobiles report, in collaboration with tipster Steve H McFly (@OnLeaks), the Realme 10 will come with a dual rear camera setup. There appears to be 50-megapixel AI text engraved on the rear panel suggesting the phone will get a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme handset is seen in Grey and Pink colours with a glossy finish.

The tipster has also hinted that the Realme 10 may get a 6.4-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. The smartphone could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. As mentioned earlier the smartphone may have a 50-megapixel dual rear camera setup.

The Realme 10 is believed to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging. It may offer 4G, dual-band Wi-Fi, and Bluetooth v5.0 wireless connectivity options, as per the report. It is showcased to feature flat edges with a polycarbonate body. The handset could sport the volume rocker and power button on its right edge.

Specifications of the other two supposed variants of the Realme 10 lineup — Realme 10 5G and Realme 10 Pro+ 5G — have also surfaced. The Realme 10 5G is said to get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ LCD screen. Under the hood, it may pack a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC. Meanwhile, the Realm 10 Pro+ 5G could sport a full-HD+ 6.7-inch curved AMOLED display. It is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

What should you make of Realme's three new offerings? We discuss them on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 10, Realme, OnLeaks
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra
Siddhant Chandra is a Consultant Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. This is his first foray into the tech space, having made the switch from travel. He holds a keen interest in keeping up with the latest hardware and software developments in the gaming industry. After work, you can mostly find him playing CS:GO with his buds, where he has clocked over 3K hours. You can reach him at siddhantc@ndtv.com. More
SEC Chair Gary Gensler Doesn’t View Decentralisation as a Fact of Crypto Markets

Related Stories

Realme 10 Design Renders Surface Ahead of Launch, Specifications Tipped: Report
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  2. TikTok Not Liable for Death of Girl in 'Blackout Challenge', US Court Says
  3. OnePlus 11, iQoo 11 Specifications Leaked, 2K Display Tipped
  4. Google Removed These 16 Apps for Causing Battery Drain, Using Extra Data
  5. Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  6. PUBG’s New Avatar 'Battlegrounds Mobile India': What Users Are Saying About It
  7. Apple Will Equip iPhone Models With USB Type-C Ports, Apple Executive Says
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 10, Realme 10 Pro+ Key Specifications Tipped, Live Image Leaked Ahead of Launch
  2. TRAI' Concerns Over Draft Telecom Bill Provisions Said to Be Duly Addressed
  3. Samsung Galaxy M23 5G, Galaxy A04, Galaxy A04e May Launch Soon in India, Official Support Pages Go Live
  4. On-Chain Analytics Giant Glassnode Acquires Crypto Tax, Portfolio Tracking Platform Accointing.com
  5. Binance Launches Oracle Network to Fetch External Data on BNB Blockchain
  6. Deadpool 3: Hugh Jackman Reached Out to Ryan Reynolds for Return as Wolverine
  7. Australia Pathology Service Provider Hacked, Data of Thousands of Patients Stolen as Hacking Epidemic Widens
  8. iOS 16.1 Includes a Zero-Day Security Patch That Addresses Active Exploits
  9. iPad Pro With 16-Inch Display in the Works, May Arrive in Q4 of 2023: Report
  10. Satellite Communications Key to Driving India's Technology Ambitions, Internet Reach, MoS IT Says
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.