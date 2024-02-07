Technology News

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 7 February 2024 11:35 IST
Realme 12 Pro+ 5G seen in Submarine Blue colour option

Highlights
  • Realme 12 Pro+ 5G carries a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
  • The model launched in India alongside the Realme 12 Pro 5G
  • The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G supports 67W SuperVOOC charging
Realme recently introduced two new models in India - the Realme 12 Pro 5G and the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G. The lower-end Realme 12 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, while the Pro+ model comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The phones ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and triple rear camera units. The Realme 12 Pro+ is offered in three colour options with vegan leather finishes. The model has now been teased to launch with a transparent back panel.

Realme Europe CEO Francis Wong shared a live image of the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G with a see-through back panel on social media website X. We know it is the Realme 12 Pro+ model because the slightly elongated telephoto periscope lens is visible inside the camera module, which notably, is bordered with a similar golden dial as seen in the variants already launched.

Wong teased the imminent launch of the model with this design in the captions but did not specify the launch timeline or availability. It is, therefore, not known at this time if the Indian markets will see the launch of the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G with a transparent back panel.

The Realme 12 Pro+ is offered in India in Navigator Beige, Submarine Blue, and Explorer Red colour options. It starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are respectively priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 33,999.

Powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno 710 GPU, the Realme 12 Pro+ features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support. The triple rear camera unit of the phone includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens. The front camera is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor. The transparent rear panel variant teased will likely carry similar specifications to the models with faux leather finishes.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 12 Pro 5G

Realme 12 Pro 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 32-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Further reading: Realme 12 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 12 Pro Plus launch, Realme 12 Pro Plus design, Realme 12 Pro Plus specifications, Realme 12 Pro Plus price in India, Realme 12 Pro, Realme 12 Pro series, Realme 12 series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Xiaomi 14 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally on February 25
Tecno Pova 6 Pro 5G Reportedly Spotted on FCC; Listing Suggests Design, Key Specifications

