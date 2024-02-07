Realme recently introduced two new models in India - the Realme 12 Pro 5G and the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G. The lower-end Realme 12 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, while the Pro+ model comes with a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 chipset. The phones ship with Android 14-based Realme UI 5.0 and triple rear camera units. The Realme 12 Pro+ is offered in three colour options with vegan leather finishes. The model has now been teased to launch with a transparent back panel.

Realme Europe CEO Francis Wong shared a live image of the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G with a see-through back panel on social media website X. We know it is the Realme 12 Pro+ model because the slightly elongated telephoto periscope lens is visible inside the camera module, which notably, is bordered with a similar golden dial as seen in the variants already launched.

Suggest me where to launch it first. pic.twitter.com/S0Bsg2Bpsj — Francis Wong (@FrancisRealme) February 4, 2024

Wong teased the imminent launch of the model with this design in the captions but did not specify the launch timeline or availability. It is, therefore, not known at this time if the Indian markets will see the launch of the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G with a transparent back panel.

The Realme 12 Pro+ is offered in India in Navigator Beige, Submarine Blue, and Explorer Red colour options. It starts at Rs. 29,999 for the 8GB + 128GB configuration, while the 8GB + 256GB and 12GB + 256GB variants are respectively priced at Rs. 31,999 and Rs. 33,999.

Powered by a Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC paired with an Adreno 710 GPU, the Realme 12 Pro+ features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) OLED display and up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging support. The triple rear camera unit of the phone includes a 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultra wide-angle lens. The front camera is equipped with a 32-megapixel sensor. The transparent rear panel variant teased will likely carry similar specifications to the models with faux leather finishes.

