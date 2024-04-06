Xiaomi Fan Festival 2024 kicked off in India on Saturday with the Chinese technology firm celebrating the 14th anniversary of its global brand by offering discounts on a range of its products in the country. The prices of several Xiaomi and Redmi products are currently lower than their launch prices, and the sale will end after a week, according to the company. Customers can avail of discounts on individual products as well as on bundle offers including two or more devices that are on sale.

The company announced the start of the Xiaomi Fan Festival 2024 on Saturday and revealed that the ongoing promotion is scheduled to end on April 12. Customers can avail of a range of discounts and deals on Xiaomi and Redmi products, in addition to a Rs. 5,000 cashback offer on eligible ICICI Bank card transactions. These deals will be available via the company's Mi.com website as well as e-commerce websites like Flipkart and Amazon. The offers are also available at Xiaomi Home and Xiaomi Retail stores.

According to the company's landing page for the ongoing Xiaomi Fan Festival 2024, the Xiaomi 14 can be purchased at Rs. 59,999, down from its launch price of Rs. 69,999. Meanwhile, the Redmi Note 13 Pro+ 5G is currently priced at Rs. 28,999, which is lower than its launch price of Rs. 31,999.

The Redmi 12 that was launched by the company last year can be bought at Rs. 8,499 — the phone was launched at Rs. 10,999. Similarly, the Xiaomi Pad 6 that made its debut at Rs. 26,999, is available at a discounted price of Rs. 22,999. During the ongoing Xiaomi Fan Festival 2024, the Redmi Smart Fire TV 4K 43 that debuted in India last year at Rs. 26,999 can be bought at Rs. 23,999.

Xiaomi's combo offers have also effectively lowered the cost of some products during the ongoing promotion. Two Redmi Watch 3 Active units (each priced at Rs. 2,999) can be purchased at Rs. 4,999. On the other hand, the Redmi Note 13 5G (12GB + 256GB) and Redmi Buds 5 — launched at Rs. 21,999 and Rs. 2,999, respectively — can be purchased at Rs. 23,798 during the promotion, that ends on April 12.

