Technology News

Realme 12+ 5G Tipped to Launch in India on March 6, Realme 12 Said to Follow

Realme 12+ 5G is expected to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 20 February 2024 12:16 IST
Realme 12+ 5G Tipped to Launch in India on March 6, Realme 12 Said to Follow

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12+ 5G teased in a green faux leather finish and OIS-supported triple rear camera

Highlights
  • Realme 12+ 5G is said to get a Sony LYT-600 OIS camera
  • The upcoming handset will launch in Malaysia on February 29
  • The Realme 12+ 5G may support 67W wired charging
Advertisement

Realme 12+ 5G is set to be unveiled in Malaysia later this month on February 29. The phone has also been teased to launch later in India. Now, a tipster has suggested a date when the handset may be unveiled in the country. It is said to launch alongside another model, namely the Realme 12. The company has teased the design and some key features of the Realme 12+ 5G but has not yet confirmed any other details. Information about the upcoming phone have also previously been leaked online.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) claims in a post on X that Realme is likely to launch the Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 models in India on March 6 at 12pm IST.

The image shared in the post by the tipster shows the Realme 12+ 5G in beige and green faux leather finishes. It also says that the handset will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, a Sony LYT-600 OIS portrait camera, and a 120Hz Smooth AMOLED display. The phone is also said to be available with 24GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, according to the leaked image.

Meanwhile, the retail box for the Indian variant of the Realme 12+ 5G had also leaked recently suggesting that the phone will launch soon. An official microsite for the upcoming handset is also live on the Realme India website, where the phone is teased with a green faux leather finish and OIS-supported triple rear camera unit. 

The design of Realme 12+ 5G is reminiscent of the Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G that was introduced in India recently. It is seen with a vegan leather finish rear housing a large, circular rear camera module and a stitch-like line running vertically through the middle. It is also claimed to offer 12 upgrades teased to be "unseen" previously in smartphone history.

Although not much is known about the Realme 12 model, the Realme 12+ 5G has previously been tipped to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The global variant of the phone may come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor. It is also expected to have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W charging.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 64-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme 12 Plus 5G, Realme 12 Plus 5G India launch, Realme 12 Plus 5G specifications, Realme 12, Realme 12 India launch, Realme 12 specifications, Realme 12 series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Watch 2 Officially Teased; Tipped to Launch on February 26
Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Holds Value Above $51,000, Small Losses Strike Solana, Polygon Among Others

Related Stories

Realme 12+ 5G Tipped to Launch in India on March 6, Realme 12 Said to Follow
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Watch 2 Officially Teased; Tipped to Launch on February 26
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Models Could Debut in These Colour Options
  3. Realme 12+ 5G, Realme 12 Tipped to Launch in India on This Day
  4. Nothing Phone 2a Will be Made in India, CEO Carl Pei Confirms
  5. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra: Best Ultra Phone Ever?
  6. Samsung Galaxy F15 5G Launch Date, Price in India, Key Specifications Leak
  7. Realme 12+ 5G Tipped to Launch in India Soon as Retail Box Appears Online
#Latest Stories
  1. Meizu Shuts Down Android Smartphone Business, Says Will Go All in on AI
  2. iPhone 16 Pro Colour Options Leak; Apple Tipped to Launch Pro Models With Gold Finish
  3. Realme 12+ 5G Tipped to Launch in India on March 6, Realme 12 Said to Follow
  4. Nintendo Direct: Partner Showcase Set for February 21, Will Feature Switch Games Coming First Half of 2024
  5. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Holds Value Above $51,000, Small Losses Strike Solana, Polygon Among Others
  6. OnePlus Watch 2 Officially Teased; Tipped to Launch on February 26
  7. WhatsApp Introduces Helpline in India to Diminish AI-Generated Misinformation, Deepfakes
  8. Realme 12+ 5G Indian Retail Box Leaked, Tipped to Launch in India 'Very Soon'
  9. Sony Pictures Launches Add-On Streaming Channel on Amazon Prime Video in India
  10. Nothing Phone 2a Will be Made in India, CEO Carl Pei Confirms Ahead of March 5 Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »