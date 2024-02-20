Realme 12+ 5G is set to be unveiled in Malaysia later this month on February 29. The phone has also been teased to launch later in India. Now, a tipster has suggested a date when the handset may be unveiled in the country. It is said to launch alongside another model, namely the Realme 12. The company has teased the design and some key features of the Realme 12+ 5G but has not yet confirmed any other details. Information about the upcoming phone have also previously been leaked online.

Tipster Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) claims in a post on X that Realme is likely to launch the Realme 12+ 5G and Realme 12 models in India on March 6 at 12pm IST.

Exclusive: Realme 12 and Realme 12+ smartphones will be launching in India on 6th March at 12:00 PM.



— Sudhanshu Ambhore (@Sudhanshu1414) February 19, 2024

The image shared in the post by the tipster shows the Realme 12+ 5G in beige and green faux leather finishes. It also says that the handset will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC, a Sony LYT-600 OIS portrait camera, and a 120Hz Smooth AMOLED display. The phone is also said to be available with 24GB of RAM and 256GB of onboard storage, according to the leaked image.

Meanwhile, the retail box for the Indian variant of the Realme 12+ 5G had also leaked recently suggesting that the phone will launch soon. An official microsite for the upcoming handset is also live on the Realme India website, where the phone is teased with a green faux leather finish and OIS-supported triple rear camera unit.

The design of Realme 12+ 5G is reminiscent of the Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G that was introduced in India recently. It is seen with a vegan leather finish rear housing a large, circular rear camera module and a stitch-like line running vertically through the middle. It is also claimed to offer 12 upgrades teased to be "unseen" previously in smartphone history.

Although not much is known about the Realme 12 model, the Realme 12+ 5G has previously been tipped to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED display, a 16-megapixel selfie camera, and a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The global variant of the phone may come with a 64-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor. It is also expected to have a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W charging.

