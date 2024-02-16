Realme 12+ 5G has been confirmed to be unveiled soon. The Chinese manufacturer has announced the launch date of the smartphone in Malaysia, where it will also debut the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G. Ahead of the launch, the design and colour options of the Realme 12+ 5G has been revealed. Separately, Realme has also teased the launch of the handset in the Indian market, where it is likely to arrive soon. It's worth noting that the Realme 12 Pro 5G and Realme 12 Pro+ 5G were introduced in India last month. Now, the company looks set to bring the Realme 12+ 5G to the family in the country. Realme is also expected to launch a vanilla Realme 12 5G model, but there's no official word on it yet.

Realme Malaysia confirmed in a Facebook post that the Realme 12+ 5G will be launched in the country, alongside the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G on February 29. The phones will be available for preorders in Malaysia from February 16 to February 29. The Realme 12+ 5G model is teased in a beige and a green colourway, in a design similar to the Realme 12 Pro models, which were revealed in India earlier this year.

Reset everything because it's going to be a power-packed one more + 🔥



The ultimate value mid-ranger is arriving soon.🤯

Watch out! #OneMorePlus



Know more: https://t.co/rDXAZfmyEH pic.twitter.com/154UNPfodf — realme (@realmeIndia) February 16, 2024

Simultaneously, a microsite for the Realme 12+ 5G has gone live on the company's Indian website. The page does not spell out the moniker but confirms “One More Plus” model, hinting at the Realme 12+ 5G model. A green faux leather finish is also teased alongside "unseen 12 upgrades."

Realme 12+ 5G has previously been tipped to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. It could come with RAM options of 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB, likely to be paired with onboard storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. The phone is also likely to feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen. The Realme handset may be backed by a 5,000mAh battery. It is likely to measure 162.95mm x 75.45mm x 7.87mm in size and weigh 190g.

For optics, the Realme 12+ 5G is expected to sport a triple rear camera unit with a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. The front camera is expected to include a 16-megapixel sensor. Meanwhile, the global variant of the model is likely to come with a dual rear camera system with a 64-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor.

Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts,

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital , the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.