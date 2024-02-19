Realme 12+ 5G could debut in India very soon, a new leak has suggested. The smartphone will join the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G, which were launched on January 29. The phones run on Android 14-based realme UI 5.0 skin and sport a 50-megapixel primary shooter. Earlier, the Realme 12+ 5G was confirmed to be launching in Malaysia on February 29, but now a tipster has shared the Indian retail box of the handset, hinting that its launch in India is imminent.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), tipster Ishan Agarwal shared an image of what appears to be the box for the Realme 12+ 5G. Calling it the Indian retail box, he added that the handset would be launched in India “very soon”. Notably, a landing page for the smartphone has also gone up on the company's Indian website. While the page does not name the smartphone, the “One More Plus” in its URL teases the phone's likely launch. A smartphone in a green faux leather finish can also be seen alongside a teaser for some of its features.

Here's your first look at the Indian retail box of the upcoming Realme 12+ 5G.



Can confirm that the device is coming very soon to India 🇮🇳



Stay tuned to know the official launch date! pic.twitter.com/Xw7OXwh5UZ — Ishan Agarwal (@ishanagarwal24) February 19, 2024

The yellow-coloured box shared by the tipster comes with a large 12+ written on the front. On the backside, the full name Realme 12+ 5G is seen along with some of its specifications. As per the image, the phone will feature a Sony LYT-600 OIS camera, a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset, a 5,000mAh battery along with 67W charging support, and a 120Hz AMOLED display.

Previous reports have also shared some of its key specifications. However, there is one discrepancy. The Geekbench listing of the phone revealed the codename MT6877V/TTZA, which suggested that the phone would be equipped with the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 chipset. That, however, differs from what the newly leaked retail box shows. The rest of the specifications remain similar. The Realme 12+ 5G is expected to get a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen. It could come with up to 16GB of RAM and up to 1TB inbuilt storage.

For optics, it could sport a triple rear camera unit comprising a 50-megapixel primary camera, an 8-megapixel ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro camera. On the front, it is tipped to carry a 16-megapixel shooter for selfies and video calls.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.