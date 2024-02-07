Technology News

Realme 12+ 5G Spotted on Geekbench; May Get a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC

Realme 12+ 5G is likely to be available with up to 1TB of onboard storage.

Updated: 7 February 2024 17:44 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G (pictured) comes in Explorer Red, Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue shades

Highlights
  • Realme 12+ 5G could sport a 6.7-inch full-HD+ AMOLED screen
  • The purported handset is expected to come with up to 16GB of RAM
  • The Realme 12+ 5G may come with a 50-megapixel triple rear camera unit
Realme 12+ 5G may launch soon as the phone has surfaced online. The company is also expected to launch the Realme 12 5G soon but we do not know much about it yet. However, the Realme 12+ 5G has previously been spotted on several certification sites that have hinted at its key features. The leaks have suggested the phone's design and a few other specifications. Now, the phone has been spotted on a benchmarking website that suggests its processor details.

The Realme 12+ 5G with the model number RMX3867 has been listed (first spotted by Nashville Chatter) on Geekbench. The phone was previously also spotted on India's BIS website with the same model number. In the Geekbench listing, the handset is seen with an octa-core chipset with the codename MT6877V/TTZA, which suggests that it is the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC, also found on the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G and Redmi Note 12 Pro models. The variant seen on the listing is likely the 12GB RAM option.realme 12 plus 5g ggeekbench 12

Previously the Realme 12+ 5G was spotted on the TENAA certification site which suggested that the phone may feature a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (2,400 x 1,080 pixels) AMOLED screen and have a centred hole-punch slot at the top to house the front camera sensor. It has also been tipped to come with RAM options of 6GB, 8GB, 12GB, and 16GB. These are expected to be paired with inbuilt storage options of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB. 

The Realme 12+ 5G is also expected to be equipped with a triple rear camera system including a 50-megapixel primary sensor, an 8-megapixel sensor with an ultrawide lens, and a 2-megapixel macro shooter. For selfies and video calls, the handset may carry a 16-megapixel front camera. The global variant of the handset, however, has been tipped to get a dual rear camera unit with a 64-megapixel primary sensor alongside an 8-megapixel sensor.

Realme 12+ 5G designs have also surfaced online via an earlier listing suggesting that it may feature a similarly large, circular rear camera module as seen on the Realme 12 Pro series, which were launched in India in January. The Realme 12+ 5G could be listed with a 5,000mAh battery with a rated capacity of 4,880mAh. The handset is likely to measure 162.95mm x 75.45mm x 7.87mm in size and weigh 190g.

