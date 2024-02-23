Technology News

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will have an OIS-supported rear camera unit.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 February 2024 15:50 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is said to succeed the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G (pictured)

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will sport a triple rear camera unit
  • The handset has a large, circular, centrally placed rear camera module
  • The Narzo 70 Pro 5G could be a remodelled Realme 12 Pro+
Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will be unveiled in India soon. The company has officially teased the handset and announced the launch timeline of the phone. Some camera details of the upcoming model have also been revealed. The phone is said to succeed the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, which was introduced in India in July 2023 alongside the Realme Narzo 60 5G. Realme has not yet confirmed if there will be a base Realme Narzo 70 5G version.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Realme India announced that the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will launch in India in March. The teaser video showed a slightly raised, large, circular, centrally placed camera module with an optical image stabilisation (OIS) supported triple rear camera unit.

The post also links to an Amazon microsite which confirms the model's eventual Amazon availability. It also reveals that the phone will be equipped with a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary rear sensor. We can expect to learn more about the phone closer to its launch.

Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G may be a rebadged version of the Realme 12 Pro+ 5G since the Realme Narzo 60 Pro model is said to be a rebranded Realme 11 Pro series model. The company may change a few elements of the Realme 12 Pro+ for this. The Narzo 70 Pro, for instance, appears without a telephoto camera in the teaser images, unlike the triple rear camera unit of the Realme 12 Pro+. This could be a notable difference and also help bring down the price of the upcoming handset.

Notably, the Realme 12 Pro+ also launched with a 1/1.56-inch 50-megapixel Sony IMX890 primary sensor, the same one that the Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is confirmed to carry. However, the Realme 12 Pro+ also carries a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B telephoto shooter and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. 

The Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G, on the other hand, has a 100-megapixel OmniVision primary sensor alongside a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. It also has a 16-megapixel front camera sensor. The model launched in India at Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option, while the 12GB + 256GB and 12GB + 1TB variants were priced at Rs. 26,999 and Rs. 29,999, respectively.

