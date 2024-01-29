Realme 12 Pro+ 5G and Realme 12 Pro 5G were unveiled in India on Monday, January 29. The new smartphones run on realme UI 5.0 custom skin and carry triple rear cameras led by a 50-megapixel primary sensor. The Realme 12 Pro 5G series is backed by 5,000mAh batteries with 67W SuperVOOC Charging support. The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G runs on Qulcomm's Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, whereas the Realme 12 Pro 5G, the affordable option in the lineup, is powered by a Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC. Both handsets come with Dynamic RAM technology that brings additional memory by using unused internal storage.

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G, Realme 12 Pro 5G price in India

Price of Realme 12 Pro+ 5G has been set at Rs. 29,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The phone also comes in an 8GB + 256GB model that is priced at Rs. 31,999. The top-of-the-line 12GB + 256GB option is priced at Rs. 33,999. It comes in Navigator Beige, Submarine Blue and Explorer Red shades.

The price of Realme 12 Pro 5G, in contrast, starts at Rs. 25,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 26,999. It is offered in Navigator Beige and Submarine Blue colour options.

The Realme 12 Pro 5G series will go on sale via Flipkart and Realme website starting February 6 at 12pm IST. It is scheduled to go on an early access sale later today at 6pm via the company website.

Realme 12 Pro+ 5G specifications

The dual-SIM (Nano) Realme 12 Pro+ 5G runs Android 14 along with the company's realme UI 5.0 skin. The smartphone sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080x2,400 pixels) OLED display with a 93 percent screen-to-body ratio, 2160Hz PWM dimming and up to 120Hz refresh rate. The display has 100 percent coverage of the P3 colour gamut, a touch sampling rate of 240Hz and 800 nits of peak brightness. The screen has TUV Rheinland low blue light certification for ensuring eye comfort and protection. As mentioned, the handset is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 2 SoC, coupled with Adreno 710 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. With the Dynamic RAM feature, available memory can be expanded up to 24GB.

For optics, Realme has packed a triple rear camera unit on the new Realme 12 Pro+ 5G headlined by a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 890 sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), 4 in 1-pixel fusion technology, and a 1/1.56-inch sensor. The camera setup also includes a 64-megapixel OmniVision OV64B sensor with OIS and 3x optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra wide-angle camera. For selfies and video chats, there is a 32-megapixel camera on the front. The camera setup offers 120X digital zoom support as well.

The Realme 12 Pro+ 5G offers 256GB of storage. Connectivity options on the phone include 5G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS/AGPS. The handset features Hi-Res dual speakers with Dolby Atmos sound technology and has an IP65-certified build.

Realme has packed a 5,000mAh battery with support for 67W SuperVOOC charging. The fast-charging technology is claimed to fill the battery from zero to 100 percent in just 48 minutes. The battery is claimed to deliver up to 390 hours of standby time and 17.41 hours of YouTube video playtime on a single charge. The handset measures around 8.75mm in thickness and weighs around 196 grams.

Realme 12 Pro 5G specifications

The Realme 12 Pro 5G feature the same SIM, software and display specifications as the Realme 12 Pro+. The base variant is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 1 SoC, paired with Adreno GPU and 8GB of RAM. The onboard RAM can be expanded up to 16GB using unused storage.

Realme 12 Pro 5G

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme has packed a triple rear camera unit on the Realme 12 Pro 5G as well. It features a 50-megapixel Sony IMX 882 main camera with OIS, a 32-megapixel Sony IMX709 telephoto sensor with OIS, 2X optical zoom, and an 8-megapixel ultra-wide sensor. On the front, the smartphone boasts a 16-megapixel selfie sensor.

You get up to 256GB onboard storage on the Realme 12 Pro 5G. Connectivity options and sensors are identical to the vanilla model. It also has Hi-Res dual speakers with Dolby Atmos and IP65-certified build.

The Realme 12 Pro 5G also houses a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC charging. The handset is said to offer up to 401 hours of standby time on a single charge. It has an 8.75mm thickness and weighs around 190 grams.

