Technology News

Xiaomi 14 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally on February 25

Xiaomi 14 Ultra had been tipped previously to launch with Qualcomm's Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 February 2024 18:38 IST
Xiaomi 14 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally on February 25

Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Xiaomi 14 series models were the first to launch with Xiaomi's HyperOS

Highlights
  • Xiaomi 14 Ultra is expected to ship with Android 14-based HyperOS
  • Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro launched in China in October 2023
  • The global variants are likely to be similar with the Chinese ones
Advertisement

Xiaomi 14 series was unveiled in China in October 2023. These phones were the first to launch with Xiaomi's new HyperOS user interface. A purported Ultra model, tipped to be the top-of-the-line handset, had previously been tipped to launch during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Now the company has announced the global launch date of the Xiaomi 14 series. The Ultra model will likely be launched alongside the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro globally, later this month.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed in a post on X that the Xiaomi 14 series will launch globally on February 25, just ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, which is scheduled to take place between February 26 and February 29. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has been tipped to launch globally around this time. The company, which also shared the global launch date of the lineup, did not yet clarify if the purported Ultra model will also be introduced globally alongside the other models.

The rumoured Xiaomi 14 Ultra handset was spotted on Geekbench recently with the model number 24030PN60G. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 750 GPU and up to 16GB of RAM. The phone is likely to ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. The handset is also likely to feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED 120Hz display, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and a quad rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 primary sensor. Xiaomi could pack a 5,180mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the global variants of the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are expected to share similar specifications as their Chinese counterparts. In China, the Pro model comes with a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The base model has similar specifications and has a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED 1.5K (1,200x2,600 pixels) display. The Pro model is backed by a 4,880mAh battery with 120W wired, 50W wireless and 10W wireless reverse charging support, while the base model carries a 4,610mAh battery with 90W wired, 50W wireless and 10W wireless reverse charging support

For optics, the Xiaomi 14 Pro is equipped with a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera of the handset houses a 32-megapixel sensor. The Xiaomi 14 also has similar camera specifications. The Pro model starts in China at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the base model starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

Samsung launched the Galaxy Z Fold 5 and Galaxy Z Flip 5 alongside the Galaxy Tab S9 series and Galaxy Watch 6 series at its first Galaxy Unpacked event in South Korea. We discuss the company's new devices and more on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Xiaomi 14 series, Xiaomi 14, Xiaomi 14 Pro, Xiaomi 14 Ultra, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Pixel 8 Series and Older Models Get February Update With Bug Fixes, Security Patches in Tow
Two NFT Artists Ordered to Pay $9 Million to Yuga Labs for Infringing BAYC Designs, Turmoil to Continue

Related Stories

Xiaomi 14 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally on February 25
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Xiaomi 14 Ultra Launch Date Tipped, Camera Specifications Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Nord N30 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. Google Now Lets You Transfer Your eSIM Across Android Phones: Report
  4. Moto G24 Power With 6,000mAh Battery Goes Official in India: Check Price
  5. Realme 12 Pro 5G First Impressions: Certainly Stands Out
  6. iQoo Neo 9 Pro AnTuTu Score Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  7. Realme 12 Pro 5G Series With 67W Fast Charging Debut in India: Details
  8. Acer Swift Go 14 With Intel Core Ultra CPUs Launched in India: See Price
  9. Sony Xperia 1 VI Launch Date, Camera Details Tipped
  10. OnePlus Ace 3V Display, Processor, Battery, and Charging Details Tipped
#Latest Stories
  1. Bumble Adds New AI Tool Deception Detector to Identify Spam, Scam, and Fake Profiles
  2. Xiaomi 14 Series Confirmed to Launch Globally on February 25
  3. OnePlus May Be Working on Nord Series Phone With Dual Rear Cameras; Renders Leaked
  4. Pixel 8 Series and Older Models Get February Update With Bug Fixes, Security Patches in Tow
  5. Two NFT Artists Ordered to Pay $9 Million to Yuga Labs for Infringing BAYC Designs, Turmoil to Continue
  6. Tata Neu Preparing to Use Magicpin's ONDC Integration to Enter Food Delivery Fray: Report
  7. iQoo Neo 9 Pro Display, Battery, Charging Details Confirmed Ahead of February 22 India Launch
  8. Samsung Galaxy XCover 7 With IP68 Build, Removable Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  9. Smartphone Prices in India Could Rise in Q2 2024 Due to Rising Component Costs: Report
  10. Infinix Smart 8 Gets New 8GB RAM and 128GB Storage Variant in India: Price, Availability
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »