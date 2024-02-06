Xiaomi 14 series was unveiled in China in October 2023. These phones were the first to launch with Xiaomi's new HyperOS user interface. A purported Ultra model, tipped to be the top-of-the-line handset, had previously been tipped to launch during the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024. Now the company has announced the global launch date of the Xiaomi 14 series. The Ultra model will likely be launched alongside the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro globally, later this month.

Xiaomi CEO Lei Jun confirmed in a post on X that the Xiaomi 14 series will launch globally on February 25, just ahead of the Mobile World Congress (MWC) 2024, which is scheduled to take place between February 26 and February 29. The Xiaomi 14 Ultra has been tipped to launch globally around this time. The company, which also shared the global launch date of the lineup, did not yet clarify if the purported Ultra model will also be introduced globally alongside the other models.

The rumoured Xiaomi 14 Ultra handset was spotted on Geekbench recently with the model number 24030PN60G. It is expected to be powered by a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC paired with an Adreno 750 GPU and up to 16GB of RAM. The phone is likely to ship with Android 14-based HyperOS. The handset is also likely to feature a 6.7-inch 2K AMOLED 120Hz display, an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor, and a quad rear camera unit, led by a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-900 primary sensor. Xiaomi could pack a 5,180mAh battery with support for 90W wired and 50W wireless charging.

Meanwhile, the global variants of the Xiaomi 14 and Xiaomi 14 Pro are expected to share similar specifications as their Chinese counterparts. In China, the Pro model comes with a 6.73-inch 2K LTPO screen, a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5X RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.0 onboard storage. The base model has similar specifications and has a 6.36-inch LTPO AMOLED 1.5K (1,200x2,600 pixels) display. The Pro model is backed by a 4,880mAh battery with 120W wired, 50W wireless and 10W wireless reverse charging support, while the base model carries a 4,610mAh battery with 90W wired, 50W wireless and 10W wireless reverse charging support

For optics, the Xiaomi 14 Pro is equipped with a Leica-branded triple rear camera unit that includes a 50-megapixel primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel telephoto shooter, and a 50-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle lens. The front camera of the handset houses a 32-megapixel sensor. The Xiaomi 14 also has similar camera specifications. The Pro model starts in China at CNY 4,999 (roughly Rs. 56,500) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the base model starts at CNY 3,999 (roughly Rs. 50,000) for the 8GB + 256GB variant.

