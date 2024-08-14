Technology News
Realme Unveils 320W SuperSonic Technology With 4-Minute Smartphone Charging Capability

Calling it a “4-minute miracle”, Realme claimed that charging a smartphone will take as much time as it takes to make a cup of coffee or play a song.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 14 August 2024 14:14 IST
Realme Unveils 320W SuperSonic Technology With 4-Minute Smartphone Charging Capability

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme kicked off its 828 Fan Festival at its headquarters in China on August 13

  • Realme 828 Fan Fest is taking place in Shenzen, China from Aug 13-15
  • The company debuted its proprietary fast charging solution
  • It also made announcements related to new smartphone technologies
Realme took the wraps off its latest innovation in proprietary fast-charging technology at its annual 828 Fan Fest in China on Wednesday. The technology, dubbed 320W SuperSonic Charge”, is claimed to be capable of charging a smartphone in about four and a half minutes. At its annual event, Realme also showcased a new type of foldable battery for smartphones while also confirming the launch of its upcoming smartphone, the Realme 13 series.

Realme 320W SuperSonic Charge

Chase Xu, Vice President of Realme took to the stage to showcase the 320W SuperSonic Charge technology. As per the claims, it can charge a smartphone from zero to 100 percent in four minutes and 30 seconds. One minute of charging is said to juice the battery up to 26 percent of its total capacity, while a 50 percent charge can be achieved with two minutes of charging.

Realme called it a “4-minute miracle”, stating that charging a smartphone could take as much time as it takes to make a cup of coffee or play one song. The event, graced by media personnel, industry professionals and enthusiasts, saw Realme introduce several technologies which have helped it develop a high-rated yet safe charging method. It is claimed to support various mainstream charging protocols such as UFCS (up to 320W), PD, and SuperVOOC.

According to Realme, it can provide simultaneous charging via dual USB Type-C outputs, supporting up to 150W charge for Realme smartphones and 65W for compatible laptops.

The first of the products is a folded battery for smartphones with a rated capacity of 4,420mAh. As per the company, it is a quad-cell battery that incorporates four individual cells with simultaneous charging capabilities. Realme says each cell has a thickness of under 3mm and its new battery provides an additional 10 percent charge compared to traditional battery designs. Since it can be folded, the battery could potentially be used in foldable smartphones which usually have average battery life.

Since the foldable devices have multiple screens, the batteries tend to lose their charge more quickly compared to non-foldable smartphones.

Realme also debuted an AirGap Voltage Transformer that claims to protect the smartphone battery in case of electrical faults like circuit breakdowns. It is equipped with contact-free electromagnetic conversion, using which the transformer can restrict the voltage to 20V. With this, Realme claims to have achieved a thermal efficiency of 98 percent for its 320W SuperSonic Charge technology.

New Smartphone Technologies

In addition to its proprietary 320W SuperSonic Charge, Realme also introduced six new smartphone technologies across three key areas: AI, Performance, and Imaging. One of the most notable introductions is a solid-state button with sliding functionality. As per the company, users can leverage its tactile controls for performing quick actions such as instant zoom and taking photos. A new anti-reflective display was also showcased that claims to minimise reflections by up to 80 percent.

Realme's AI Motion Picture technology is powered by NEXT AI - the company's suite of artificial intelligence (AI) features. It can turn an image into a dynamic 25-frame video.

It also made several announcements related to gaming. The AI Gaming Super Resolution feature uses AI to provide better visuals while maintaining the chipset's workload. Furthermore, haptics can be enhanced and customised for over 100 in-game actions by leveraging 4D Game Vibration. Realme's Holo Audio feature can adjust sound positioning, depending on the user's preference.

