Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme to Debut Proprietary Fast Charging Technology at Annual 828 Fan Festival on August 14

Realme to Debut Proprietary Fast Charging Technology at Annual 828 Fan Festival on August 14

Realme will also showcase in-development technologies in spaces such as artificial intelligence (AI), performance and imaging.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 August 2024 16:32 IST
Realme to Debut Proprietary Fast Charging Technology at Annual 828 Fan Festival on August 14

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme will kick off its 828 Fan Festival at its headquarters in China on August 13

Highlights
  • Realme is speculated to showcase the 300W fast-charging technology
  • It will unveil four proprietary innovations related to its development
  • Realme GT 7 Pro is also rumoured to launch at the event
Advertisement

Realme will showcase its latest innovation in proprietary fast charging technology on August 14, the company announced on Thursday. The preview is scheduled to take place during Realme's annual 828 Fan Fest held in Shenzhen, China from August 13-15. While no details are revealed, the speculation is that the announcement could be related to 300W fast charging, the development of which was confirmed by Francis Wong, Global Marketing Director at Realme, in June.

Realme Fast Charging Technology Announcement

According to Realme, it will also unveil four proprietary innovations that have helped it develop its latest fast charging technology: charging power, battery technology, converter size, and power reduction design. The announcement will take place at Realme's headquarters, in addition to other showcases of under-development technologies at the company in spaces such as artificial intelligence (AI), performance and imaging – all aimed at enhancing the smartphone experience.

This development builds upon previous confirmation of the in-development 300W fast charging technology by Wong. It is rumoured to charge the smartphone battery from up to 50 percent in under three minutes and zero to 100 percent in as little as five minutes. The company already offers 240W fast charging in its China-exclusive Realme GT Neo 5 which is touted to charge its 4,600mAh battery from zero to 50 percent in four minutes and zero to 100 percent in less than ten minutes.

Notably, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi already previewed a similar 300W charging technology in February, filling up the 4,100mAh battery of a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition handset under five minutes. Dubbed “300W Immortal Second Charger”, this technology is yet to be implemented in mass-market smartphones.

Alongside the announcement of the latest innovation in proprietary fast charging technology, Realme is also speculated to introduce its latest smartphone – the Realme GT 7 Pro. It is already confirmed to launch in India in the second half of 2024 and could become one of the first handsets globally to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Realme, Realme 300W Fast Charging, Realme Fast Charging, Realme GT 7 Pro, Realme GT 7 Pro Launch Date
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Pixel Weather App Available for Sideloading, May Reportedly Offer Precipitation Notifications and Other Features

Related Stories

Realme to Debut Proprietary Fast Charging Technology at Annual 828 Fan Festival on August 14
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale Is Live: Best Offers
  2. Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale: Best Laptop Deals Under Rs. 50,000
  3. OnePlus Announces Monthly Software Updates for These Smartphones, Tablets
  4. OTT Releases This Week: Phir Aayi Hasseen Dillruba, Life Hill Gayi, and More
  5. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Could Get a 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  6. Apple Releases Third Public Beta of iOS 18 With Several New Features
  7. Realme Buds Air 6 Review
  8. Realme Will Debut Latest Innovation in Fast Charging Technology Next Week
  9. Titan Celestor Review: Stylish Yet Flawed
#Latest Stories
  1. Apple, Google to Reportedly Fix a Major Security Flaw in Safari and Chrome Browsers
  2. Warner Bros. Intends to Leverage Its IPs and Make More Games, License Franchises to Outside Studios
  3. Giottus Announces Block Bash Web3 Hackathon in India with a $10,000 Prize Pool: Details
  4. Realme to Debut Proprietary Fast Charging Technology at Annual 828 Fan Festival on August 14
  5. Pixel Weather App Available for Sideloading, May Reportedly Offer Precipitation Notifications and Other Features
  6. ByteDance Unveils Jimeng AI, a Text-to-Video Generation Platform That Could Rival OpenAI Sora
  7. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Tipped to Feature 200-Megapixel Telephoto Camera
  8. What is Sony Bank’s NFT App ‘Connect’?
  9. The Lord of the Rings: Return to Moria Is Launching on Steam and Xbox Series S/X in August
  10. Sony Sells 2.4 Million PS5 Units in First Quarter, First-Party Games Lift PlayStation Business
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »