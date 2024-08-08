Realme will showcase its latest innovation in proprietary fast charging technology on August 14, the company announced on Thursday. The preview is scheduled to take place during Realme's annual 828 Fan Fest held in Shenzhen, China from August 13-15. While no details are revealed, the speculation is that the announcement could be related to 300W fast charging, the development of which was confirmed by Francis Wong, Global Marketing Director at Realme, in June.

Realme Fast Charging Technology Announcement

According to Realme, it will also unveil four proprietary innovations that have helped it develop its latest fast charging technology: charging power, battery technology, converter size, and power reduction design. The announcement will take place at Realme's headquarters, in addition to other showcases of under-development technologies at the company in spaces such as artificial intelligence (AI), performance and imaging – all aimed at enhancing the smartphone experience.

This development builds upon previous confirmation of the in-development 300W fast charging technology by Wong. It is rumoured to charge the smartphone battery from up to 50 percent in under three minutes and zero to 100 percent in as little as five minutes. The company already offers 240W fast charging in its China-exclusive Realme GT Neo 5 which is touted to charge its 4,600mAh battery from zero to 50 percent in four minutes and zero to 100 percent in less than ten minutes.

Notably, Xiaomi's sub-brand Redmi already previewed a similar 300W charging technology in February, filling up the 4,100mAh battery of a modified Redmi Note 12 Discovery Edition handset under five minutes. Dubbed “300W Immortal Second Charger”, this technology is yet to be implemented in mass-market smartphones.

Alongside the announcement of the latest innovation in proprietary fast charging technology, Realme is also speculated to introduce its latest smartphone – the Realme GT 7 Pro. It is already confirmed to launch in India in the second half of 2024 and could become one of the first handsets globally to be powered by Qualcomm's upcoming Snapdragon 8 Gen 4 chipset.