Technology News
loading

Realme 9 Pro 5G Android 13 Open Beta Programme Starts Rolling Out: Details

Realme 9 Pro 5G users in India are eligible to apply for the programme.

Written by Jasmin Jose, Edited by Richa Sharma |  Updated: 10 November 2022 19:37 IST
Realme 9 Pro 5G Android 13 Open Beta Programme Starts Rolling Out: Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme has put out a list of disclaimers to be noted before applying to the programme i

Highlights
  • Realme has put out a list of disclaimers to be noted before enroling
  • Realme 9 Pro 5G launched in India in February
  • Realme 9 Pro 5G is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC

Realme 9 Pro 5G users in India will get the Android 13 Open Beta programme. The Chinese company had announced the Android 13 Early Access programme for the handset last month. Realme 9 Pro users in India are eligible to apply for the programme. The handset launched in India in February this year, features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The smartphone runs on Android 12 out-of-the-box with Realme UI 3.0 on top. It comes with a triple rear camera setup led by 64-megapixel primary sensor. The handset packs a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging.

Realme has announced the Android 13 Open Beta programme for the Realme 9 Pro 5G on the Realme Community Forum.

The Realme 9 Pro 5G users with the RMX3471_11_A.42, RMX3471_11_A.43, RMX3471_11_A.44, or RMX3471_11_A.45 firmware versions update can apply for the Android 13 Open Beta programme.

Users can apply by going to Settings > Software Update > Settings icon in top right corner > Trial Version > Submit details > Apply Now​​

Realme has put out a list of disclaimers to be noted before applying to the programme including making sure the phone is not rooted, backing up your personal data, and ensuring that the available phone storage is more than 5GB, among others.

As mentioned earlier, the Realme 9 Pro 5G launched in India in February this year, features a 120Hz refresh rate display and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 SoC. The smartphone carries a triple rear camera setup led by 64-megapixel primary sensor. It has a 5,000mAh battery that supports 33W Dart Charge fast charging. Realme 9 Pro 5G comes in two different configurations and customers can opt for up to 8GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. Realme 9 Pro 5G has 8.5mm thickness and the smartphone weighs 195 grams.

Are the Pixel 7 and 7 Pro the best in their segment? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 9 Pro 5G, Android 13 Open Beta programme, Realme
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose
Jasmin Jose is a sub-editor at Gadgets 360. She has directed investigative documentaries, PSAs, and video features covering arts, culture, science, and general news in the past.  She believes in the power of the Internet and is constantly looking out for the next new technology that is going to transform life on earth. When not doing things news, she can be found reading fiction, physics or philosophy, plucking berries, or talking cinema. Write to her at jasminj@ndtv.com or get in touch on ...More
Realme 10 Pro+ Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch in India
Featured video of the day
Revisiting Samsung's Foldable Phones

Related Stories

Realme 9 Pro 5G Android 13 Open Beta Programme Starts Rolling Out: Details
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iOS 16.1.1, macOS Ventura 13.0.1 Updates Released: How to Download
  2. Realme Buds Q TWS Earbuds With 10mm Dynamic Driver Launched in India
  3. Excel at MS Excel With These 100 Excellent Shortcuts
  4. Realme 10 Pro+ Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch in India
  5. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 7 Pro Review: It’s Not Just About the Cameras Anymore
#Latest Stories
  1. Jio True 5G Launches in Bengaluru and Hyderabad, to Offer Up to 1 Gbps Speed
  2. Guillermo Del Toro’s Pinocchio Trailer Reimagines Classic Tale for Netflix
  3. Google Chrome Update With 'High Severity' Bug Fixes on Mobiles, Windows, Mac, and Linux Released
  4. Realme 9 Pro 5G Android 13 Open Beta Programme Starts Rolling Out: Details
  5. Realme 10 Pro+ Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch in India
  6. Oppo A1 Pro 5G Pops Up in Live Image, Could Launch Globally as Rebranded Oppo A98
  7. Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra May Get Custom 200-Megapixel Sensor, Sunny Optical Joins Supply Chain: Reports
  8. Twitter Responsible for Creating Bots, Encouraged Them in Past, Says Koo CEO
  9. The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim, All Kingdom Hearts Games Lead PlayStation Plus Extra, Deluxe Games for November 2022
  10. Zoom Updated With Inbuilt Calendar, Email, Team Collaboration, and Virtual Coach Features
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.