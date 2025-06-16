Technology News
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G has an IP64-rated dust and splash-resistant build and a MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 16 June 2025 12:22 IST
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G comes in Crystal purple and Onyx black colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G packs a 32-megapixel main camera
  • The handset ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0
  • The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G supports 5W reverse charging
Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G was launched in India on Monday. The smartphone comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset coupled with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage. It is equipped with a 32-megapixel main rear camera and gets an MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification. The Narzo 80 Lite is a budget offering for the company and packs a 6,000mAh battery. It joins the Realme Narzo 80x and Narzo 80 Pro variants, which were unveiled in the country in April. 

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Price in India, Availability

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G price in India is set at Rs. 10,499 and Rs. 11,499 for the 4GB + 128GB and 6GB + 128GB RAM and storage variants, respectively. Customers can get up to Rs. 700 discount on the variants. It is offered in Crystal Purple and Onyx Black colour options. The handset will be available for purchase in the country via Amazon starting June 23.

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Specifications, Features

The Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G display comes with a 120Hz refresh rate and a 625 nits peak brightness level. The phone is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based Realme UI 6.0 skin on top and offers Google Gemini integration.

For optics, the Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G is equipped with a rectangular rear camera module, which includes a 32-megapixel GC32E2 primary sensor with autofocus support. The camera setup includes a pill-shaped LED flash unit. The phone is equipped with AI-backed imaging and editing features like AI Clear Face as well. 

Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G packs a 6,000mAh battery with support for 15W wired and 5W reverse wired charging. The handset supports dual 5G SIM connectivity. It is offered with an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance and a military-grade MIL-STD-810H shock resistance certification. The phone measures 7.94mm in thickness and weighs 197g.

Comments

Further reading: Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Price in India, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G India Launch, Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Features, Realme Narzo 80 Series, Realme
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Google Pixel 10 Series Said to Offer Improved Audio With Upgraded Speakers

Comment
