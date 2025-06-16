Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • Google Pixel 10 Could Debut With Magic Cue AI Feature That Suggests Actions Based on App Usage

Google Pixel 10 Could Debut With Magic Cue AI Feature That Suggests Actions Based on App Usage

Magic Cue could search for data across Google services and screenshots on a Pixel smartphone, according to details shared by a tipster.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 16 June 2025 12:47 IST
Google Pixel 10 Could Debut With Magic Cue AI Feature That Suggests Actions Based on App Usage

Google's upcoming Pixel smartphones could arrive with the Magic Cue feature

Highlights
  • Google's Pixel 10 lineup might arrive with a powerful new AI feature
  • Magic Cue could search for information on behalf of a user
  • It's unclear whether the feature will be exclusive to the Pixel 10 series
Advertisement

Google's Pixel 10 series of smartphones is expected to debut later this year, with the company's fifth generation Tensor G5 chip. Previous reports indicated that Google was working on a new AI feature that could provide contextual suggestions based on a user's activity on their smartphone, and a new leak reveals that this feature might be called Magic Cue. Users might be able to use their Pixel smartphone to quickly access information from various Google services and the screenshots on their device.

Google's Magic Cue Feature Could Help Users Perform Tasks Faster

Last week, a tipster leaked screenshots of a new feature called "Magic Cue" on their Telegram channel (via 9to5Google), that has yet to be announced. The description of the feature indicates that it will provide contextual suggestions and even perform certain actions on their behalf in the background, by accessing their information across most of the company's services.

Magic Cue on a Pixel smartphone
Photo Credit: Mystic Leaks (@mysticleaks) via Telegram

 

The images shared by the tipster also include an example of the Magic Cue feature in action on a Pixel smartphone. If you're texting a friend, and they ask you for your flight number, your phone would be able to use Magic Cue to search your email inbox for the details provided by the airline on your behalf. 

Magic Cue will work across Google's services, including Calendar, Gmail, Keep, and Tasks. It will also be able to access data stored on a user's smartphone, including their messages and contact information.

The screengrab for the Magic Cue feature shared by the leaker also suggests that it will be able to access information from screenshots on the handset. Google's Pixel Screenshots app already uses AI processing to glean important information that can be searched, and it sounds like the Magic Cue feature will be capable of accessing these details automatically.

It appears that the Magic Cue feature will also rely on recent screen activity, and app usage data, which could have a negative impact on user privacy, especially when using apps that handle sensitive information. The leaked screenshot contains a privacy disclaimer that states that Google stores recent screen activity and Magic Cue app data in a "secure, isolated environment" on a user's device. The data is said to be kept private unless a user chooses to share it.

It's currently unclear whether Google's Magic Cue feature will be limited to the Pixel 10 series of smartphones, or whether it will also be available on the current Pixel 9 lineup and older models. We might learn more about the feature in the coming weeks, as the Pixel 10 series is expected to arrive by September or October, if the company's previous launch schedules are any indication.

Google Pixel 9

Google Pixel 9

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Flagship build and design
  • Excellent display
  • Great cameras
  • Good battery life
  • AI features are fun
  • Bad
  • Processor is still not great
  • Heats up
  • No longer compact
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 10.5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1080x2424 pixels
Google Pixel 9 Pro

Google Pixel 9 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium and solid feel
  • Top-notch display
  • Amazing loudspeakers
  • Decent battery life
  • Excellent cameras
  • AI powerhouse
  • Bad
  • Expensive
  • Single RAM and storage model available
  • Lags behind in raw performance
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro review
Display 6.30-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 4700mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1280x2856 pixels
Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

Google Pixel 9 Pro XL

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Bright display
  • Impressive AI features
  • Quality rear cameras
  • Long-term software commitment
  • Video Boost works brilliantly
  • Bad
  • Portrait mode needs work
  • Average battery life
  • 45W charger not available in India
Read detailed Google Pixel 9 Pro XL review
Display 6.80-inch
Front Camera 42-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 48-megapixel + 48-megapixel
RAM 16GB
Storage 256GB, 512GB
Battery Capacity 5060mAh
OS Android 14
Resolution 1344x2992 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Google Pixel 10, Magic Cue, AI, Pixel Sense, Google
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
ROG Xbox Ally Pre-Orders to Reportedly Begin in August; European Pricing Tipped

Related Stories

Google Pixel 10 Could Debut With Magic Cue AI Feature That Suggests Actions Based on App Usage
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Date Confirmed; Design Revealed
  2. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery: See Price
  3. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S24 Price Lowered on Amazon
  4. Oppo K13x 5G India Launch Date, Price Range, Key Features Revealed
  5. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7 May Get Big Gemini Live Upgrades
  6. Gemini Code Assist Gets Better With New Personalisation and Chat Features
  7. Boat SmartRing Active Plus Launched in India: Check Price, Features
  8. Motorola Edge 60 Fusion Review
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo K13x 5G India Launch Date Set for June 23; Price Range, Key Features Revealed
  2. Google Tests AI-Powered Audio Overviews in Search Results for Certain Queries
  3. Boat SmartRing Active Plus With SpO2 Monitoring, Heart Rate Tracking Launched in India
  4. Axiom-4 Mission Launch Carrying Indian Astronaut Shubhanshu Shukla Set for June 19
  5. Apple to Release First Public Beta Update for AirPods 4 and AirPods Pro (2nd Generation) in July
  6. Google Adds New Features to Gemini Code Assist, Integrates Gemini 2.5 Pro Capabilities
  7. Google Pixel 10 Could Debut With Magic Cue AI Feature That Suggests Actions Based on App Usage
  8. ROG Xbox Ally Pre-Orders to Reportedly Begin in August; European Pricing Tipped
  9. Realme Narzo 80 Lite 5G With 6,000mAh Battery Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  10. Google Pixel 10 Series Said to Offer Improved Audio With Upgraded Speakers
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »