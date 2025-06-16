Google's Pixel 10 series of smartphones is expected to debut later this year, with the company's fifth generation Tensor G5 chip. Previous reports indicated that Google was working on a new AI feature that could provide contextual suggestions based on a user's activity on their smartphone, and a new leak reveals that this feature might be called Magic Cue. Users might be able to use their Pixel smartphone to quickly access information from various Google services and the screenshots on their device.

Google's Magic Cue Feature Could Help Users Perform Tasks Faster

Last week, a tipster leaked screenshots of a new feature called "Magic Cue" on their Telegram channel (via 9to5Google), that has yet to be announced. The description of the feature indicates that it will provide contextual suggestions and even perform certain actions on their behalf in the background, by accessing their information across most of the company's services.

Magic Cue on a Pixel smartphone

Photo Credit: Mystic Leaks (@mysticleaks) via Telegram

The images shared by the tipster also include an example of the Magic Cue feature in action on a Pixel smartphone. If you're texting a friend, and they ask you for your flight number, your phone would be able to use Magic Cue to search your email inbox for the details provided by the airline on your behalf.

Magic Cue will work across Google's services, including Calendar, Gmail, Keep, and Tasks. It will also be able to access data stored on a user's smartphone, including their messages and contact information.

The screengrab for the Magic Cue feature shared by the leaker also suggests that it will be able to access information from screenshots on the handset. Google's Pixel Screenshots app already uses AI processing to glean important information that can be searched, and it sounds like the Magic Cue feature will be capable of accessing these details automatically.

It appears that the Magic Cue feature will also rely on recent screen activity, and app usage data, which could have a negative impact on user privacy, especially when using apps that handle sensitive information. The leaked screenshot contains a privacy disclaimer that states that Google stores recent screen activity and Magic Cue app data in a "secure, isolated environment" on a user's device. The data is said to be kept private unless a user chooses to share it.

It's currently unclear whether Google's Magic Cue feature will be limited to the Pixel 10 series of smartphones, or whether it will also be available on the current Pixel 9 lineup and older models. We might learn more about the feature in the coming weeks, as the Pixel 10 series is expected to arrive by September or October, if the company's previous launch schedules are any indication.