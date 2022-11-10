Realme 10 Pro+ Specifications, Design Teased Ahead of Launch in India

Realme 10 Pro+ specifications and design have been teased in India, revealing some of the specifications and the handset's design ahead of its debut in the country. The smartphone will sport a 120Hz curved display. The Chinese smartphone maker also claims that the Realme 10 Pro+ will feature the world's first 2,160Hz dimming technology to protect viewers eyes. It features the company's new Hyperspace design, which the company says is inspired by a hyperspace tunnel. The smartphone's camera features a twin-lens reflex design. A recent report also revealed that the Realme 10 Pro+ has scored 529,420 on AnTuTu benchmark. The handset is said to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC.

The company is yet to announce a launch date for the Realme 10 Pro+ in India. According to Realme, the upcoming handset will sport a 120Hz curved display. The smartphone manufacturer claims that the Realme 10 Pro+ features the “world's narrowest bottom bezel of any curved smartphone” at 2.3mm due to its COP Ultra packaging process.

The Realme 10 series is expected to launch in China on November 17.

As mentioned earlier, the Realme 10 Pro+ will feature the company's new Hyperspace design. Additionally, the handset will be equipped with the first smartphone with a display that offers 2,160Hz PWM (Pulse Width Modulation) dimming technology to protect viewers eyes, according to the company.

A recent report by Gadget Gang via reliable tipster Abhishek Yadav has also revealed the AnTuTu score of the upcoming handset. The scores of the listed smartphone with model number RMX3687 — which is said to be of the Realme 10 Pro+ were 5,29,420 (overall), 14,387 (CPU score), and 1,41,458 (GPU score).

An earlier report indicates that the handset could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 1080 SoC. The Realme 10 Pro+ could feature a triple rear camera setup, including a 108-megapixel main sensor, an 8-megapixel lens, and a 2-megapixel secondary sensor. The handset is likely to also feature a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. To recall, the Realme 10 Pro+ will come a twin-lens reflex camera design.

The Realme 10 Pro+ is tipped to pack a 4,890mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. The Indian variant of the Realme 10 Pro+ is said to launch in the country in three storage and colour variants.

