Technology News

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9i 5G Receive Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Update in India

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9i 5G must be running firmware version RMX3612_11.C.04 to get Realme UI 4.0 update.

Written by Himani Jha, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna |  Updated: 23 December 2022 13:48 IST
Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9i 5G Receive Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Update in India

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9i Android 13 update comes with new customization features

Highlights
  • Realme 9 Pro gets firmware version RMX3471_11.C.08
  • Realme 9i 5G update also listed with firmware version RMX3471_11.C.08
  • Realme UI 4.0 Update is rolling out to in a phased manner

Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9i are being updated to Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. The latest update on both phones has come with the latest version of Google's Android operating system Android 13. Both handsets will bring new design themes, customization features, performance improvements as well as security patches, and more. The Realme UI 4.0 update for Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9i 5G bears the firmware version RMX3612_11.C.08 and RMX3612_11.C.04 respectively.

According to a post shared by Realme on its Community page, the Realme UI 4.0 update is now rolling out to selected Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9i 5G users. The stable Android 13 update for the Realme 9 Pro reportedly comes with the firmware version RMX3612_11.C.08. Similarly, Realme 9i 5G also gets the same firmware version RMX3471_11.C.04.

The update is currently rolling out to only a limited number of users, and a broader rollout is expected to begin soon. The latest update is currently rolled out to a total of 15 percent of users, as per Realme. The Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 update brings new customization to display, improved performance and UI animations, background app management, Advanced Encryption standard, and more.

Users can check for updates manually in their phone's Settings app. One can install the update by going to the Settings app and selecting Software update > Download and install.

Meanwhile, Realme is reportedly working on the Relame GT Neo 5. The phone's specifications and features have been tipped through a Weibo post by a known Chinese tipster. The upcoming smartphone is said to come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. On the camera front, it is tipped to ship with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The Chinese smartphone company is expected to unveil two variants of the Realme GT Neo 5 with different battery capacities. 

 

Where did Realme go wrong with the 10 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9i 5G, Realme, Android 13
Himani Jha
Himani Jha
Himani Jha is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360, writing on technology news related to smartphones, laptops, earphones, and other popular categories. She has been writing for two years, and loves to explore new tech. When not tinkering with the coolest smartphones, you will find her vibing to evergreen songs and sipping on great coffee. Reach out to her at HimaniJ@ndtv.com. More
Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Swims Past $600 Million in a Week
Featured video of the day
"I Can Live Without Any Tech!" - AR Rahman To NDTV

Related Stories

Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9i 5G Receive Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Update in India
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Google's Smartphone Lineup Until 2025 Leaked: Check Out Upcoming Launches
  2. Moto X40 Launched With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 60-Megapixel Selfie Camera
  3. Redmi Note 12 Pro Series Appears on Flipkart Days Ahead of Its Launch
  4. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Price in India Tipped: Here's How Much It Will Cost
  5. Flipkart, PhonePe Complete Separation, Walmart Major Shareholder of Both
  6. Amazon Prime Gaming With Free PC Games Now Available in India: Details
  7. China-set Assassin’s Creed Mobile Gameplay Footage Leaked
  8. Moto G53 5G Global Variant Tipped to Get 6.6-Inch Full-HD+ OLED Display
  9. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Find N2 Flip Being Tested in India: Report
  10. Realme 10s With MediaTek Dimensity 810 Launched: Details Here
#Latest Stories
  1. US SEC Warns Crypto Investors Against Blindly Trusting ‘Proof-of-Reserve' Audits
  2. Oppo Reno 9, Reno 9 Pro, Find N2 Flip Being Tested in India, May Launch in Q1 2023: Report
  3. Twitter View Count Feature for Tweets Rolling Out Globally: All Details
  4. Vivo S16 Pro, Vivo S16, Vivo S16e With 120Hz Displays, Triple Rear Cameras Launched: Price, Specifications
  5. Avatar 3, Avatar 4 Scenes Already Shot to Avoid ‘Stranger Things Effect,’ James Cameron Reveals
  6. Tecno Phantom X2 5G Launch Price in India Tipped; Sale to Go Live on January 9
  7. Google Said to Challenge CCI's Order on Unfair Business Practices in Android
  8. Realme 9 Pro, Realme 9i 5G Receive Android 13-Based Realme UI 4.0 Update in India
  9. Avatar: The Way of Water Box Office Swims Past $600 Million in a Week
  10. Brazil Gets Crypto Laws, Industry Players Get 180 Days to Comply: Details
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.