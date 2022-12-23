Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9i are being updated to Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0. The latest update on both phones has come with the latest version of Google's Android operating system Android 13. Both handsets will bring new design themes, customization features, performance improvements as well as security patches, and more. The Realme UI 4.0 update for Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9i 5G bears the firmware version RMX3612_11.C.08 and RMX3612_11.C.04 respectively.

According to a post shared by Realme on its Community page, the Realme UI 4.0 update is now rolling out to selected Realme 9 Pro and Realme 9i 5G users. The stable Android 13 update for the Realme 9 Pro reportedly comes with the firmware version RMX3612_11.C.08. Similarly, Realme 9i 5G also gets the same firmware version RMX3471_11.C.04.

The update is currently rolling out to only a limited number of users, and a broader rollout is expected to begin soon. The latest update is currently rolled out to a total of 15 percent of users, as per Realme. The Android 13-based Realme UI 4.0 update brings new customization to display, improved performance and UI animations, background app management, Advanced Encryption standard, and more.

Users can check for updates manually in their phone's Settings app. One can install the update by going to the Settings app and selecting Software update > Download and install.

Meanwhile, Realme is reportedly working on the Relame GT Neo 5. The phone's specifications and features have been tipped through a Weibo post by a known Chinese tipster. The upcoming smartphone is said to come with a 6.7-inch OLED display with a 1.5K resolution and a 144Hz refresh rate. The phone will be equipped with a Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. On the camera front, it is tipped to ship with a 50-megapixel primary sensor with support for Optical Image Stabilisation (OIS). The Chinese smartphone company is expected to unveil two variants of the Realme GT Neo 5 with different battery capacities.

