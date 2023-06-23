Technology News
Realme Narzo 60 series is expected to include Realme Narzo 60 and Realme Narzo 60 Pro models.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 23 June 2023 10:30 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Realme will reveal more details on the Narzo 60 series on June 22 and June 26

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 60 5G recently appeared on Geekbench benchmarking website
  • Exact launch date of the lineup is still under wraps
  • Realme Narzo 60 5G could run on MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC

Realme Narzo 60 series is confirmed to launch in India soon, the Chinese smartphone company has confirmed via Amazon. The e-commerce website is teasing the design of the smartphones without confirming the exact launch date. The Realme Narzo 60 series is shown to have a curved display with narrow bezels. The upcoming lineup is expected to include the Realme Narzo 60 and Realme Narzo 60 Pro models. The former was recently spotted on Geekbench with a MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and 8GB RAM.

Amazon India's dedicated landing page for the upcoming Realme Narzo 60 series is now teasing the phone's design. The page has three slides so far. They give us a glimpse of the device's shape and features. The lineup is teased to come with a 61-degree curved display with narrow bezels. Further, the upcoming models are confirmed to have a memory capacity to store over 250,000 photos on the phone, suggesting 1TB of storage support via microSD card.

Realme has also created a microsite for the latest Narzo-series smartphones on the company's India website. However, the monikers of the devices and exact launch date or specifications are unknown at this moment. The company will reveal more details on the Narzo 60 series on June 26.

Recently, the Realme Narzo 60 5G appeared on Geekbench benchmarking website with model number RMX3750. It scored 714 points in single-core testing and 1,868 points in multi-core tests. The listing suggested MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC and 8GB RAM on the handset. It could run on Android 13 with the company's customised Realme UI 4.0 skin on top.

The Realme Narzo 60 5G is speculated to come as a rebadged version of the Realme 11 5G. In that instance, we can expect Realme Narzo 60 5G to come with a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate, a 64-megapixel dual rear camera setup, an 8-megapixel selfie camera, and a 5,000mAh battery with support for 33W fast charging.

The Motorola Edge 40 recently made its debut in the country as the successor to the Edge 30 that was launched last year. Should you buy this phone instead of the Nothing Phone 1 or the Realme Pro+? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
