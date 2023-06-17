Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has sold over 60,000 units in India, the company announced on Friday. With this new sales milestone, the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G smartphone claimed to have broken the company's highest first-sales record in the above-Rs. 25,000 price segment. The Realme 10 Pro+ 5G successor with a 200-megapixel triple rear camera unit and 100W fast charging went on sale in India on June 15 through Flipkart and realme.com. The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G has an AMOLED display and runs on MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery.

Realme via Twitter announced that Realme 11 Pro+ 5G received a tremendous response in the country and sold over 60,000 units in a day. According to Realme, it is the company's highest first-sales record above-Rs. 25,000 price segment.

Additionally, both Realme 11 Pro+ 5G and Realme 11 Pro 5G marked the highest ‘First Sale' record on Flipkart in Rs. 20,000 to Rs. 30,000 segment.

Price of Realme 11 Pro+ 5G in India starts at Rs. 27,999 for the base 8GB RAM + 256GB storage model, while the 12GB RAM + 256GB storage variant is priced at Rs. 29,999. It is available in Astral Black, Oasis Green, and Sunrise Beige colour options. Pricing of Realme 11 Pro 5G, on the other hand, starts at Rs. 23,999.

Realme 11 Pro+ 5G specifications

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G sports a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,412 pixels) curved AMOLED display. It is powered by an octa-core 6nm MediaTek Dimensity 7050 SoC paired with a Mali-G68 GPU and up to 12GB of RAM. It boasts a triple camera unit at the rear, housing a 200-megapixel Samsung HP3 primary sensor, accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. It features a 32-megapixel selfie camera as well.

The Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 100W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.