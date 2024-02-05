Realme has announced a special campaign for Valentine's Day in India. The sale will offer discounts on the Narzo series and will kickstart on February 6 on the Amazon India website and Realme.com and will end on February 12. A slew of Realme Narzo smartphones including the Realme Narzo 60x 5G, Realme Narzo N55, and Realme Narzo N53 will be available at discounted prices during the sale. The latest Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G and Realme Narzo 60 5G are also confirmed to receive price cuts in the upcoming sale.

As mentioned, Realme's Valentine's Day campaign will start on February 6 at 12:00pm IST on Amazon.in and Rrealme.com with discounts on multiple Narzo series phones. During the sale, customers buying the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage and 12GB RAM +1TB storage variants of the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G will receive a Rs. 2,000 coupon discount while customers purchasing the 12GB RAM + 256GB version will get a discount coupon worth Rs. 4,000. Further, shoppers can apply additional bank offers worth Rs. 2,000. Adding these benefits will bring the starting price of the handset to Rs. 21,999.

The base 8GB RAM + 128GB storage model of the Realme Narzo 60 5G can be grabbed at Rs. 14,999, instead of the original launch price of Rs. 17,999. The higher version with 256GB storage will be available for Rs. 16,999, instead of Rs. 19,999.

During Realme's Valentine's Day sale in India, the Realme Narzo 60x 5G price will start at Rs. 10,999. This marks a cut of Rs. 2,000 from the regular starting price of the phone. Similarly, the Realme Narzo N55 will be listed with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 6GB RAM + 128GB storage version instead of the original price tag of Rs. 12,999.

The 4GB RAM+64GB storage variant of the Realme Narzo N53 will be available for Rs. 7,499, instead of Rs. 8,999. Meanwhile, the 8GB RAM +128GB variant of the smartphone will be sold for Rs. 9,499, down from the actual price of Rs. 11,999.

Realme's Valentine's Day sale will end on February 12.

