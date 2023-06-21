Technology News
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Update Disables Enhanced Intelligent Services Setting After Backlash

Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Update Disables Enhanced Intelligent Services Setting After Backlash

Realme has updated the Enhanced Intelligent Services description to explain that app usage statistics and location information will happen on device.

Written by David Delima, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 21 June 2023 11:25 IST
Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Update Disables Enhanced Intelligent Services Setting After Backlash

Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G users will now have to manually enable the feature

Highlights
  • Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G have received a software update
  • The update makes a Realme UI 4.0 feature opt-in by default
  • The Realme 11 Pro series updates were issued after recent user backlash

Realme 11 Pro series — comprising the recently launched Realme 11 Pro 5G and Realme 11 Pro+ 5G — is receiving a software update that disables a privacy setting that was previously enabled by default on the company's smartphones. The update comes days after public backlash over — and the possibility of a government probe into — a setting for a feature on smartphones running the Realme UI 4.0 interface that claimed to improve the user experience, by learning how the device was used to optimise its functions.

On Tuesday, Realme began rolling out the RMX3771_13.1.0.524 (EX01) update for the Realme 11 Pro 5G, while the Realme 11 Pro+ 5G is receiving the RMX3741_13.1.0.524 (EX01) update. These updates optimise system stability and power consumption when using the camera, and disable the Enhanced Intelligent Services feature, which will now be turned off by default, according to the official changelog for both smartphones seen by Gadgets 360.

realme enhanced services update realme enhanced services

The setting was previously enabled by default (left) and has been turned off after the update

 

It is worth noting that after updating to the latest software version for both smartphones, the description of the controversial Enhanced Intelligent Services feature has also been updated. Previously, the setting claimed that the smartphone would collect users' calendar events, statistics about app usage as well as call logs and text messages.

After installing the update, the toggle for the Enhanced Intelligent Services feature is disabled by default, and the description says that the feature will obtain the Location permission to process location information as well as app usage statistics that will be done locally on the device. The setting also mentions that this is used in order to provide the Optimised charging feature on the smartphones.

The new update comes days after the setting was discovered during a video review of the smartphone on a YouTube channel. After a user on Twitter shared a screenshot of the video, Minister of State for Information Technology and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar said that the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) would test and check the claims made by the user.

At the time, Realme had issued a statement denying the collection of data and explained that the feature was designed to optimise performance for better battery life and temperature performance. The smartphone maker said that despite the feature's description, the system did not collect data on SMS, calls, and schedules. Realme also said that the data that was processed was encrypted and stored on the device and not transmitted to the cloud.

After installing the update, users can verify that the setting is disabled by default by navigating to Settings > Additional Settings > System Services > Enhanced Intelligent Services. Gadgets 360 was able to confirm that the toggle was off by default and the revised description does not mention collection of calendar events and statistics related to calls and text messages, after installing the update for the Realme 11 Pro series.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Realme 11 Pro+

Realme 11 Pro+

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Excellent in-hand feel
  • Brilliant display
  • Good performance
  • Long battery life, fast charging
  • Good front camera
  • Bad
  • Bloated software with ads
  • Rear cameras need better optimisation
Read detailed Realme 11 Pro+ review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7050
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 200-megapixel + 8-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2400x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Realme 11 Pro 5g, Realme 11 Pro Pluss 5G, Realme Update, Realme UI, Privacy, Realme UI 4.0, Realme India, Realme
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Microsoft's Satya Nadella, Activision CEO on Witness List for Hearing on FTC Bid to Block Merger
ChatGPT-maker OpenAI Plans App Store For AI software: Report

Related Stories

Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Update Disables Enhanced Intelligent Services Setting After Backlash
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus Nord 3 India Launch Teased to Take Place in July: Details
  2. Realme 11 Pro Series Update Disables Data Collection Feature After Backlash
  3. Infinix Launches Limited-Edition Note 30 Pro Model: All Details
  4. Tesla Will Be in India as Soon as Possible, Says Elon Musk
  5. iQoo Neo 7 Pro 5G Colour Options Teased Ahead of Launch: See Here
  6. OnePlus V Fold Design Renders Leaked Online: See Here
  7. Oppo Reno 10 Pro, Reno 10 Pro+ Specifications Surface on Benchmark Website
  8. Boult Crown R Pro Smartwatch Launched in India for This Price
  9. Here's What the Charging Cable for the Nothing Phone 2 Will Look Like
  10. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped: All Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Redmi Note 12R Specifications, Design and Colour Options Leak via China Telecom Listing: Report
  2. Chingari Lays Off 20 Percent of Its Workforce as Part of Organisation Restructuring
  3. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin Crosses $28,600 Mark, Overall Crypto Chart Sees Profits
  4. Google Acknowledges Android Bug That Incorrectly Showed WhatsApp Accessing Microphone, Issues Simple Fix
  5. Crypto Market Watch: Bitcoin, Ether Continue to Float in Losses; Underdog Altcoins Leo, Stellar See Gains
  6. Netflix Changes Its Viewership Measurement System, Wednesday Surpasses Stranger Things 4 in All-Time Rankings
  7. Realme 11 Pro 5G, Realme 11 Pro+ 5G Update Disables Enhanced Intelligent Services Setting After Backlash
  8. Teleperformance Signs $185 Million Deal With Microsoft to Launch Generative AI Tool
  9. OnePlus Nord 3, OnePlus Nord CE 3 Specifications Tipped Ahead of India Launch
  10. ChatGPT-maker OpenAI Plans App Store For AI software: Report
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.