Realme Narzo 60 5G Reportedly Spotted on Geekbench, Said to Launch Soon With MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC

Realme Narzo 60 5G is expected to launch in 6GB + 128GB storage configuration.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 15 June 2023 11:12 IST
Photo Credit: Realme

Realme Narzo N55 (pictured) is offered in Prime Black and Prime Blue colour options

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 60 is likely to sport a 6.43-inch sAMOLED display
  • The phone could pack a 5000mAh battery with 33W fast charging
  • It is expected to feature a 64-megapixel primary rear camera sensor

Realme Narzo 60 5G has been reportedly spotted on Geekbench. The phone is expected to launch soon in India. The company recently launched the Realme Narzo N53 and the Realme Narzo N55 in the country. Both the Narzo N-series handsets were budget, entry-level phones. They come with an octa-core Unisoc T612 SoC and a MediaTek Helio G88 chipset, respectively. Both models are backed by 5,000mAh battery with 33W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The Realme Narzo 60 5G listing suggests some key specifications including chipset and battery size.

A report by MySmartPrice states that the Realme Narzo 60 5G with the model number RMX3750 was spotted on Geekbench, suggesting that the phone is likely to launch in India soon. The SoC details listed on the site hint that the phone could be powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6020 SoC. The handset is said to have scored 714 and 1868 points in Geekbench's single-core and multi-core tests.

The report adds that the Narzo 60 5G could launch in variants of 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 64GB or 128GB of inbuilt storage. It is expected to run Android 13 with Realme UI 4.0 on top. 

Realme's Narzo 60 5G is expected to sport a 6.43-inch full-HD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) sAMOLED display with a refresh rate of 90Hz, according to the report. It is said to offer a dual rear camera setup with a 64-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel macro sensor. The front camera is expected to have an 8-megapixel sensor, the report adds.

Like other Narzo series phones, the Narzo 60 5G is also likely to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 33W wired fast charging support. For security, the handset is said to sport an in-display fingerprint sensor. According to the report, the phone is will come equipped with a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a dedicated microSD card slot.

Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
