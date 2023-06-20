Technology News

Realme Narzo 60 Series Teased by Smartphone Maker Ahead of Launch in India: Details

Realme Narzo 60 series is claimed to be capable of storing over 250,000 photos.

Updated: 20 June 2023 18:41 IST
Realme Narzo 60 Series Teased by Smartphone Maker Ahead of Launch in India: Details

Photo Credit: Realme

Realme is yet to reveal when the upcoming Narzo 60 series will be launched in India

Highlights
  • Realme Narzo 60 series is confirmed to launch in India soon
  • The company has begun teasing details of the smartphone online
  • The Realme Narzo 600 5G could be a rebranded version of the Realme 11 5G

Realme Narzo 60 series is set to launch in India soon, the company has confirmed. A microsite for the upcoming smartphone series has begun to tease details of the smartphone's specifications, ahead of its launch in the country. The Chinese smartphone maker has suggested that the Narzo 60 series will be equipped with ample storage for users who click a lot of images with their smartphone, and more details will be revealed in the coming days, as per the landing page on the company's website.

According to the new landing page for the Realme Narzo 60 series on the company's website, the upcoming handset is confirmed to launch in India soon. The teaser also asks readers to guess the maximum storage capacity of the Realme Narzo 60 series, while stating that it can store over "250,000 photos", which suggests the figure could be close to 1TB.

However, without knowing the resolution of the smartphone's camera and the resulting size of the photos it captures, it is difficult to estimate the storage capacity of the handset. Similarly, it is unclear whether the teased storage capacity is for the inbuilt storage, or whether it the total amount of storage available via a microSD card slot. Customers will have to wait until Realme reveals additional details of the handset closer to its debut. 

realme narzo 60 series teaser realme inline realme narzo 60

The teaser for the storage capacity of the Realme Narzo 60 series
Photo Credit: Realme

 

The microsite also states that Realme will reveal more details about the handset's specifications on July 22 and July 26, which means the launch of the handset could take place towards the end of the month. However, the launch date, price, availability and other details of the handset are currently under wraps. 

The Realme Narzo 60 5G was previously spotted on Geekbench, and the listing for the handset suggested it would be equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The handset is also tipped to run on Android 13 with the company's customised Realme UI 4.0 skin on top.

An older report suggests that the handset will launch in India as a rebranded version of the Realme 11 5G, which sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate. That smartphone is also equipped with a 64-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel sensor selfies and video chats.

Realme might not want the Mini Capsule to be the defining feature of the Realme C55, but will it end up being one of the phone's most talked-about hardware specifications? We discuss this on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Realme Narzo 60 5G, Realme Narzo 60 5G specifications, Realme Narzo 60 series, Realme Narzo, Narzo, Realme
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
