Realme Narzo 60 series is set to launch in India soon, the company has confirmed. A microsite for the upcoming smartphone series has begun to tease details of the smartphone's specifications, ahead of its launch in the country. The Chinese smartphone maker has suggested that the Narzo 60 series will be equipped with ample storage for users who click a lot of images with their smartphone, and more details will be revealed in the coming days, as per the landing page on the company's website.

According to the new landing page for the Realme Narzo 60 series on the company's website, the upcoming handset is confirmed to launch in India soon. The teaser also asks readers to guess the maximum storage capacity of the Realme Narzo 60 series, while stating that it can store over "250,000 photos", which suggests the figure could be close to 1TB.

However, without knowing the resolution of the smartphone's camera and the resulting size of the photos it captures, it is difficult to estimate the storage capacity of the handset. Similarly, it is unclear whether the teased storage capacity is for the inbuilt storage, or whether it the total amount of storage available via a microSD card slot. Customers will have to wait until Realme reveals additional details of the handset closer to its debut.

The teaser for the storage capacity of the Realme Narzo 60 series

Photo Credit: Realme

The microsite also states that Realme will reveal more details about the handset's specifications on July 22 and July 26, which means the launch of the handset could take place towards the end of the month. However, the launch date, price, availability and other details of the handset are currently under wraps.

The Realme Narzo 60 5G was previously spotted on Geekbench, and the listing for the handset suggested it would be equipped with MediaTek's Dimensity 6020 SoC paired with up to 6GB of RAM. The handset is also tipped to run on Android 13 with the company's customised Realme UI 4.0 skin on top.

An older report suggests that the handset will launch in India as a rebranded version of the Realme 11 5G, which sports a 6.43-inch Super AMOLED display, with a 90Hz refresh rate. That smartphone is also equipped with a 64-megapixel dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel sensor selfies and video chats.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.