Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is confirmed to launch in India next month as a successor to last year's Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G. Days ahead of its official debut, the Chinese tech brand has released multiple teasers, showing the design of the new Narzo series smartphone. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G features a flat display with slim bezels. The teasers show a hole-punch display on the screen to house the selfie shooter. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is confirmed to be available for purchase via Amazon.

In the build-up to Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G's imminent arrival, Realme has posted multiple teasers providing a first look at the design. As mentioned, they show a hole-punch display design for the handset with a flat-screen and narrow bezels. The power button and volume rockers are arranged on the right edge of the smartphone. It seems to have a circular shaped camera island resembling the rear design of its predecessor.

The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G will ship with "65 percent" fewer pre-installed apps, according to the company. It is already confirmed to carry a 1/1.56-inch Sony IMX890 primary rear sensor. Realme also claims the handset offers the best camera among smartphones in the sub-Rs. 20,000 segment.

Amazon has also published a webpage to tease the arrival of the new Narzo device. The Realme Narzo 70 Pro 5G is speculated to be a rebranded variant of the Realme 12+ 5G. It might run on MediaTek's Dimensity 7050 SoC. The smartphone, however, is expected to offer upgrades over the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G.

Readers might recall that the Realme Narzo 60 Pro 5G was launched in July last year with a starting price tag of Rs. 23,999 for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. It features a 6.7-inch full-HD+ (1,080 x 2,400 pixels) AMOLED display and runs on a MediaTek Dimensity 7050 5G chipset.

The handset has a dual rear camera unit, comprising a 100-megapixel primary rear sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and a 2-megapixel sensor. It has a 16-megapixel selfie sensor. It is backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 67W SuperVOOC fast charging support.

