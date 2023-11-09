Redmi 13C 4G is expected to launch soon. The company has officially confirmed the handset recently. It also hinted at the design and colour options of the upcoming phone. Earlier leaks and reports have suggested key details about the Redmi 13C. The phone is expected to succeed the Redmi 12C, which was unveiled in December 2022. Therefore, it is speculated to come with significant upgrades over its preceding model. Even though Xiaomi hasn't announced the launch date of the phone yet, the model has been spotted on the Amazon US website. It is listed with price and complete specifications.

In the Amazon listing, the Redmi 13C 4G is seen in a black colour option. It is listed to be available in a 4GB + 128GB variant priced at $140.54 (roughly Rs. 11,700). In an official teaser, the handset was also seen in blue, light blue, and light green colour options, aside from classic black.

According to the Amazon listing, the Redmi 13C sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display. The phone is listed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a microSD card, as per the listing. However, like its preceding models, the Redmi 13C is also likely to launch with multiple RAM + storage options.

For optics, the dual rear camera setup on the Redmi 13C will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera, according to the Amazon US listing. The front camera of the phone, housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display is seen to feature a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Redmi 13C is listed to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 16W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. The company is likely to pack a charging adapter in the box. It will also be backed by a 3.5mm audio jack, according to the listing. For security, the handset is seen with a fingerprint sensor on the back panel. The phone is listed to weigh 6 ounces or about 170 grams.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.