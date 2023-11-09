Technology News

Redmi 13C 4G Listed on Amazon Ahead of Expected Launch; Price, Specifications Revealed

Redmi 13C 4G could be powered by a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 9 November 2023 09:42 IST
Redmi 13C 4G Listed on Amazon Ahead of Expected Launch; Price, Specifications Revealed

Photo Credit: X/XiaomiNigeria

Redmi 13C teased in black, blue, light blue, and light green colours

Highlights
  • Redmi 13C 4G could sport a 6.74-inch IPS display
  • The front camera of the phone is housed in a centred waterdrop notch
  • The Redmi 13C will likely support 16W wired charging
Advertisement

Redmi 13C 4G is expected to launch soon. The company has officially confirmed the handset recently. It also hinted at the design and colour options of the upcoming phone. Earlier leaks and reports have suggested key details about the Redmi 13C. The phone is expected to succeed the Redmi 12C, which was unveiled in December 2022. Therefore, it is speculated to come with significant upgrades over its preceding model. Even though Xiaomi hasn't announced the launch date of the phone yet, the model has been spotted on the Amazon US website. It is listed with price and complete specifications.

In the Amazon listing, the Redmi 13C 4G is seen in a black colour option. It is listed to be available in a 4GB + 128GB variant priced at $140.54 (roughly Rs. 11,700). In an official teaser, the handset was also seen in blue, light blue, and light green colour options, aside from classic black.

According to the Amazon listing, the Redmi 13C sports a 6.74-inch HD+ display. The phone is listed to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G99 SoC and runs MIUI 14 based on Android 13. The phone comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of inbuilt storage, which is expandable via a microSD card, as per the listing. However, like its preceding models, the Redmi 13C is also likely to launch with multiple RAM + storage options.

For optics, the dual rear camera setup on the Redmi 13C will include a 50-megapixel primary sensor and a 2-megapixel depth camera, according to the Amazon US listing. The front camera of the phone, housed in a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display is seen to feature a 5-megapixel sensor.

The Redmi 13C is listed to be backed by a 5,000mAh battery with 16W wired charging support via a USB Type-C port. The company is likely to pack a charging adapter in the box. It will also be backed by a 3.5mm audio jack, according to the listing. For security, the handset is seen with a fingerprint sensor on the back panel. The phone is listed to weigh 6 ounces or about 170 grams.

Is the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 the best foldable phone you can buy in India right now? We discuss the company's new clamshell-style foldable handset on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Redmi 13C 4G, Redmi 13C, Redmi 13C launch, Redmi 13C price, Redmi 13C specifications, Redmi, Xiaomi
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM Appears on Geekbench
Redmi 13C 4G Listed on Amazon Ahead of Expected Launch; Price, Specifications Revealed
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. OnePlus 12 to Launch With This Periscope Telephoto Camera: See Here
  2. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  3. OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM Appears on Geekbench
  4. Apple Is Offering AirPods at 50 Percent Off With iPhone 14: Check Deal
  5. Flipkart Big Diwali Sale: These Smartphones Get Price Cuts
  6. BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade: Here's How to Get It
  7. Vivo X100 Pro Leaked Unboxing Video Suggests Design: See Here
  8. Vivo Offering Diwali Discounts, Other Offers on These Vivo Phones
  9. Best Deals on iQoo Z7 Pro, iPhone 13, More During Amazon Finale Days Sale
  10. Oppo Reno 11 Series Launch Timeline Leaked: See Details
#Latest Stories
  1. Hollywood Actors Reach Tentative Agreement With Movie Studios to End Strike
  2. Samsung Galaxy A25 Reportedly Listing on FCC Site; Suggests Charging, Connectivity Details
  3. Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin Stays Dominant Priced Over $36,000, Most Altcoins See Gains Including Ether, Cardano
  4. Samsung Previews ‘Galaxy AI,’ Live Call Translation Feature for Galaxy Phones
  5. WhatsApp Adds Feature to Protect IP Address in Calls for Enhanced Privacy: How to Turn It On
  6. Realme GT 5 Pro Confirmed to Offer 1TB Storage, Promises Better Low-Light Telephoto Images
  7. Redmi 13C 4G Listed on Amazon Ahead of Expected Launch; Price, Specifications Revealed
  8. OnePlus Ace 3 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC, 16GB RAM Appears on Geekbench
  9. Samsung, Qualcomm Oppose Live TV Broadcasts on Smartphones in India
  10. SBI MD Encourages MFIs to Enhance Data Privacy, Cyber Security
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »