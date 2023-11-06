Redmi 13C will launch soon, the Xiaomi sub-brand confirmed via X last week. Although Redmi did not shared the exact launch date, it did posted multiple teaser images on the microblogging platform suggesting the design and colour options of the handset. The Redmi 13C is confirmed to come in at least four finishes. It is seen with a centrally placed waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter. The Redmi 13C is expected to succeed the Redmi 12C that went official in India in March this year.

Xiaomi Nigeria (@XiaomiNigeria) has officially announced the arrival of the new Redmi 13C in the country via an X post. The teasers show the handset in black, blue, light blue, and light green shades with curved screens. It has thin bezels on the sides and thick bezels on the top and bottom. The handset features a centrally located waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter. Redmi, however, didn't confirm the exact launch date, or the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

If you guessed Redmi 13C on the riddle challenge, then you are right! 🕺



🚀 The Redmi 13C is coming, and it's bringing more colors, a fresh style, stronger and more stable performance, a larger and smoother screen, plus cameras that guarantee greater accuracy and a clearer view!… pic.twitter.com/1d3Qjwx8Ho — Xiaomi Nigeria (@XiaomiNigeria) November 3, 2023

As per past leaks, the Redmi 13C will run on Android 13-based MIUI 14.0.1. It could feature a 6.74-inch IPS screen with full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

For optics, the Redmi 13C might get a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor, along with an 8-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

The Redmi 13C is expected to launch as a successor to the Redmi 12C. The latter made its India debut in March with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 10,999.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.