Redmi 13C Teased to Launch Soon, Design, Colour Options Revealed

Redmi 13C is confirmed to come in black, blue, light blue, and light green shades.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 6 November 2023 12:00 IST
Photo Credit: Xiaomi

Redmi 13C features a centrally located waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter

Highlights
  • It has thin bezels on the sides
  • Redmi 13C is expected to launch as a successor to the Redmi 12C
  • Redmi 13C might get a triple rear camera setup
Redmi 13C will launch soon, the Xiaomi sub-brand confirmed via X last week. Although Redmi did not shared the exact launch date, it did posted multiple teaser images on the microblogging platform suggesting the design and colour options of the handset. The Redmi 13C is confirmed to come in at least four finishes. It is seen with a centrally placed waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter. The Redmi 13C is expected to succeed the Redmi 12C that went official in India in March this year.

Xiaomi Nigeria (@XiaomiNigeria) has officially announced the arrival of the new Redmi 13C in the country via an X post. The teasers show the handset in black, blue, light blue, and light green shades with curved screens. It has thin bezels on the sides and thick bezels on the top and bottom. The handset features a centrally located waterdrop-style notch to house the selfie shooter. Redmi, however, didn't confirm the exact launch date, or the key specifications of the upcoming smartphone.

As per past leaks, the Redmi 13C will run on Android 13-based MIUI 14.0.1. It could feature a 6.74-inch IPS screen with full-HD+ resolution and 90Hz refresh rate. It is said to run on a MediaTek Helio G85 SoC, paired with 8GB of RAM and 256GB storage.

For optics, the Redmi 13C might get a triple rear camera setup led by a 50-megapixel main sensor, along with an 8-megapixel depth sensor, and a 2-megapixel macro lens. It is tipped to pack a 5,000mAh battery with support for 18W wired charging.

The Redmi 13C is expected to launch as a successor to the Redmi 12C. The latter made its India debut in March with a price tag of Rs. 8,999 for the 4GB RAM + 64GB storage. The 6GB RAM + 128GB storage variant costs Rs. 10,999.

How does the Redmi 12 Pro+ fare against its competitor, the Realme 10 Pro+ 5G? Is it a worthy successor to the Redmi Note 11 Pro+ 5G? We discuss this and more on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Further reading: Redmi 13C, Redmi 13C Specifications, Redmi 12C, Redmi, Xiaomi
