Redmi 13C 4G is expected to launch soon. The phone is said to succeed the Redmi 12C, which was introduced in December 2022. Though the company has not confirmed the launch date of the purported smartphone, it is speculated to be released later this year. Previously, there were leaks about the specifications and design renders of the phone. Now, a new report citing a tipster shows leaked live images and the retail boxes of the handset. It suggests key specifications of the upcoming handset and hints at its colour options.

A Newzonly report citing tipster Paras Guglani shared leaked live images, colour options, and key specifications of the Redmi 13C 4G including its retail box. The phone is seen in black, blue, and green colour options. The front camera is found inside a centre-aligned waterdrop notch at the top of the display, while the triple rear cameras are seen placed in two circular camera modules in the top left corner of the back panel. The volume rocker and the power button are seen on the right edge of the handset.

According to the report, the Redmi 13C is expected to arrive in black, blue, and green colour options. In some regions, the phone will reportedly cost less than $100 (roughly Rs. 8,300). The report adds that the phone could be launched by November this year. The report adds that the Redmi 13C is expected to come in three RAM and storage variants - 4GB + 128GB, 6GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB.

The Redmi 13C is expected to feature a 6.71-inch HD+ display with a refresh rate of 60Hz, a touch sampling rate of 120Hz, and a peak brightness level of 500 nits. It is likely to be powered by a MediaTek Helio G96 SoC. The phone is said to run on Android 12-based MIUI 13. The primary rear camera sensor is expected to be equipped with a 50-megapixel sensor.

The Redmi 12C starts in India at Rs. 9,999 for its 4GB + 128GB variant. The phone is available in Matte Black, Mint Green, Royal Blue, and Lavender Purple colour options. The phone, with a 6.71-inch HD+ (1600 x 720 pixels) LCD 60Hz display, is equipped with an octa-core MediaTek Helio G85 SoC and a 5,000mAh battery with 10W wired charging support.

