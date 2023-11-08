Technology News

India Smartphone Sector Stagnant in Q3 2023, Realme Overtakes Vivo in Market Share: IDC

Samsung led the market share with a 16.2 percent share of placements.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 8 November 2023 17:23 IST
India Smartphone Sector Stagnant in Q3 2023, Realme Overtakes Vivo in Market Share: IDC

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung Galaxy A14 (pictured) is offered in Black, Dark Red and Light Green colours

Highlights
  • Shipment of entry-level models grew by 16 percent
  • The foldable smartphone segment also grew this quarter
  • Shipments to offline channels were higher than online channels
Advertisement

A recent research states that sluggish performance in the quarter caused India's smartphone market to remain flat year over year in Q3 2023 with shipments of 44 million units. Its forecast for the market in 2023 suggests that shipments will remain steady or decline slightly. The research adds that the first two months of the third quarter, July and August, saw single-digit growth as the channels began early seasonal stocking. However, September saw the lowest shipments since 2019 due to dwindling demand and high prices.

A report by International Data Corporation (IDC) says that the Indian smartphone market maintained a flat 44 million units of shipments in Q3, resulting in a flat growth on a year-on-year basis. The ASP (average selling price) increased by 12 percent YoY and 5 percent QoQ (quarter-over-quarter) and peaked at $253 (roughly Rs. 21,000).

 

The report noted that vendors across all channels, online and offline, prioritised budget 5G smartphones over others. 5G smartphone shipments accounted for 25 million units, setting a record 58 percent share. Since most 5G models were released in the mass budget bracket ($100 < $200 (roughly Rs. 8,300 < Rs. 16,700)), the segment's 5G share has increased from 34 percent to 52 percent. The top three 5G models shipped in the third quarter of the year were Apple's iPhone 13, Xiaomi's Redmi 12, and Samsung's Galaxy A14.

Samsung overtook Vivo as the most popular brand, despite a YoY fall in shipments. Among the top five brands, Samsung had the highest ASP at $381 (roughly Rs. 31,700), increasing 43 percent year over year. The report also noted that with the help of the recently released Realme C53 and Realme 11x, the Chinese brand rose to the second position. With the exception of iQoo, Vivo had the fastest growth among the top five brands, thanks to its reasonably priced Vivo Y and Vivo T series phones. Poco and OnePlus both saw YoY growth of 50 percent or more, with the OnePlus Nord CE3 Lite accounting for 35 percent of shipments.

In just one quarter, shipments of foldable phones reached a record 500,000 units, with Samsung holding a 66 percent market share. The average selling price of foldable phones dropped from $1,319 (roughly Rs. 1,09,800) to $1,198 (roughly Rs. 99,800) from a year ago owing to new releases by Motorola at cheaper price points.

Shipments via offline channels grew by double digits in Q3 2023 and remained bigger than online channels. According to the report, a number of eTailer events (like Amazon Great India Festival and Flipkart's Big Billion Days) with exclusive online deals and special platform pricing helped boost demand online.

Is the iQoo Neo 7 Pro the best smartphone you can buy under Rs. 40,000 in India? We discuss the company's recently launched handset and what it has to offer on the latest episode of Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
iPhone 13

iPhone 13

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Great performance
  • Versatile cameras
  • Sharp, bright display
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Standard display refresh rate, intrusive notch
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 13 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
Redmi 12 5G

Redmi 12 5G

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • 5G on a budget
  • Multiple RAM and storage variants
  • Main, selfie camera deliver good daylight performance
  • Great battery life
  • Bad
  • Display isn?t legible under harsh lighting
  • No ultra-wide camera
  • Bloatware in MIUI
Read detailed Xiaomi Redmi 12 5G review
Display 6.79-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 4 Gen 2
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB, 6GB, 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 13
Resolution 2460x1080 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: India, Smartphones, 5G, Samsung, Samsung Galaxy A14, Apple, iPhone 13, Xiaomi, Redmi 12, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, OnePlus, Poco, Infinix, Tecno
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Honor X9b Visits BIS Certification Site, Could Soon Launch in India: Report

Related Stories

India Smartphone Sector Stagnant in Q3 2023, Realme Overtakes Vivo in Market Share: IDC
Comment
Share on Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
 
 

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. BSNL Offers Free 4G SIM Upgrade: Here's How to Get It
  2. OnePlus 12 to Launch With This Periscope Telephoto Camera: See Here
  3. Apple Is Offering AirPods at 50 Percent Off With iPhone 14: Check Deal
  4. iQoo 12 Pro, iQoo 12 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 SoC Launched: See Price
  5. Vivo X100 Pro Leaked Unboxing Video Suggests Design: See Here
  6. Vivo Y27s With 50-Megapixel Camera Launched: Price, Details
  7. Best Deals on iQoo Z7 Pro, iPhone 13, More During Amazon Finale Days Sale
  8. 4G Variants of Redmi Note 13 Pro, Poco M6 Pro Spotted on FCC Website: Report
  9. ChatGPT Set to Receive a Powerful Upgrade, but Only for These Users
  10. India Phone Market Saw No Growth in Q3 2023; Realme Overtakes Vivo: IDC
#Latest Stories
  1. SBI MD Encourages MFIs to Enhance Data Privacy, Cyber Security
  2. Meta to Make Disclosure of AI, Digitally-Created Ads Compulsory From 2024
  3. Starlink Set to Gain GMPCS Licence to Offer Satellite Communication Services in India: Report
  4. Google Pixel Watch 3 Might Go Buttonless With Gesture Recognition Sensors, Suggests Patent
  5. Apple Festive Offer Brings 50 Percent Discount on AirPods With iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Plus Purchase
  6. Apple Pauses Development of iOS 18 and macOS 15 to Eliminate Bugs in Early Versions
  7. India Smartphone Sector Stagnant in Q3 2023, Realme Overtakes Vivo in Market Share: IDC
  8. Honor X9b Visits BIS Certification Site, Could Soon Launch in India: Report
  9. Instagram Testing New Feature to Turn Off Read Receipts in Direct Messages
  10. The Legend of Zelda Live-Action Movie Is in Development, Nintendo Confirms
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2023. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »